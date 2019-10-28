European Parliament Members To Visit Disputed Kashmir

A delegation of European Parliament members is scheduled to visit the disputed Himalayan region of Kashmir.



The delegation will visit Srinagar, the main city in India-controlled Kashmir, on October 29.



Muslim-majority Pakistan and Hindu-led India have fought three wars since gaining independence from Britain in 1947, two of which were over control of Kashmir, the divided region claimed by both countries.



A decision by New Delhi in August to revoke the special constitutional status of India-controlled Kashmir and impose a security lockdown sparked new tensions between the South Asian rivals.



New Delhi has denied UN special rapporteurs, U.S. congressmen, and foreign journalists access to the region.



The EU Delegation to India said the visit is "unofficial" and is being carried out by some members "in their personal capacity."



A statement issued by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s office said the visit should give the delegation "a clear view of the development and governance priorities of the region."

