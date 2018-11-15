European Rights Court Set To Rule On Russia’s Actions Against Navalny

The European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) is set to issue its final ruling on whether Russia’s numerous jailings and convictions of opposition politician Aleksei Navalny violated his rights and were politically motivated.

The human rights court in Strasbourg, France, is due to deliver its ruling on November 15 on an appeal filed by Russia over a previous judgment favoring Navalny.

Navalny, one of President Vladimir Putin's most prominent critics, has announced his intentions of attending the hearing.

He was originally prevented from boarding a flight out of Moscow on November 13.

The Federal Bailiffs Service (FSSP) said he was barred from leaving due to what it said was debt he owed to Kirovles, a state timber company at the center of a politically charged criminal case in which he has now been convicted twice.

The FSSP later said the fine was paid and that restrictions on Navalny's travel abroad had been lifted.

On November 13, he posted a photo of himself at passport control and wrote that he was allowed to leave Russia.

He said he would sue the FSSP over what he called "illegal activities" and demand compensation for the 29,542 rubles ($436) in financial losses he said he and his lawyer sustained due to the FSSP's decision to bar him from leaving.

It was not immediately clear if Navalny had arrived at the ECHR, which will issue its final ruling in a suit against Russia claiming that several detentions, jailings, and administrative convictions between 2012-14 breached his rights and were politically motivated.

The court in February 2017 ruled in favor of Navalny, but Russia filed an appeal to challenge the decision.

Navalny, 42, has organized large street protests on several occasions since 2011 and has published a series of reports alleging corruption in Putin's circle.

He has repeatedly been jailed for periods ranging from 10 days to a few weeks, usually for alleged infractions of laws governing public demonstrations.

Navalny had spent nearly 200 days in jail since 2011, including 140 days since the start of his attempt to challenge Putin in the March 2018 presidential election, his spokeswoman has said.

Electoral authorities barred Navalny from the ballot, citing convictions in two financial-crimes cases he and his supporters contend were Kremlin-orchestrated efforts to punish him for his opposition activity and for the reports alleging corruption.

Navalny was convicted in 2013 of stealing money from Kirovles and was sentenced to five years in prison. But the sentence was later suspended, sparing him from serving time in prison.

In 2016, the ECHR ruled that the Kirovles trial was unfair and that the two men had been convicted of actions "indistinguishable from regular commercial activity."

The Russian Supreme Court then threw out the 2013 convictions and ordered a new trial.

In February 2017, the lower court again convicted the two men and handed down the same suspended prison sentence.

INFOGRAPHIC: All The Times Aleksei Navalny Has Been In Jail (swipe left and right to view full panorama)