European Leaders Pledge Unity As Macron Urges 'Firm' Dialogue With Moscow On Ukraine

European leaders have vowed to stay united in their goal of defusing tensions over Russia's military buildup near Ukraine as French President Emmanuel Macron said he saw a path forward in resolving the crisis after a high-profile round of shuttle diplomacy.

Speaking in Berlin at the end of his two-day whirlwind tour to Moscow and Kyiv, Macron urged continued "firm dialogue" with the Kremlin as the only way to defuse fears Russia could invade Ukraine.

"We must find ways and means together to engage in a firm dialogue with Russia," he said in the German capital, where he met Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Polish President Andrzej Duda.

Scholz said the three leaders were "united by the goal of maintaining peace in Europe through diplomacy and clear messages and the shared will to act in unison," while Duda said he believed that war could be averted.

"We have to find a solution to avoid war," Duda said. "As I've said, this is currently our main task. I believe that we will achieve it. In my opinion what's most important today is unity and solidarity."

Macron had no breakthroughs to announce, but said he thought his talks had helped prevent the crisis from escalating further. He urged patience, saying the standoff over Moscow's troop buildup near the border with Ukraine could take months.

The French leader, who met with Vladimir Putin in Moscow on February 7, said the Russian president had told him that Moscow "would not be the source of an escalation" despite amassing more than 100,000 troops and military hardware on Ukraine's border.

After meeting in Kyiv on February 8 with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, Macron said he saw the "possibility to make these negotiations move forward" between Russia and Ukraine, adding that he also sees "concrete, practical solutions" for reducing tensions between Moscow and the West.

U.S. President Joe Biden plans to engage soon with Macron, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said, adding that Macron and Biden spoke twice in the past week.

The focus now turns to separate talks involving high-ranking officials in Berlin on February 10. Zelenskiy said the talks could pave the way for a summit with the leaders of Ukraine, Russia, France, and Germany aimed at reviving the stalled peace plan for the conflict in eastern Ukraine.

Moscow is pressuring Ukraine to offer concessions to Kremlin-backed separatists who have been fighting Kyiv since 2014 in a conflict that has claimed more than 13,200 lives.

Both Putin and Zelenskiy said they were committed to the principles of the peace agreement, Macron said, adding that the deal, known as the Minsk accords, offered a path to resolving their ongoing disputes.

Kyiv has said it will not compromise on Ukraine's territorial integrity, will not hold direct talks with separatists in eastern Ukraine, and will not tolerate interference in its foreign policy.

Moscow insists it has no plans to attack Ukraine but has continued to make provocative military moves while also demanding guarantees from the West that NATO will not accept Ukraine and other former Soviet nations as members, that it halt weapon deployments there, and also roll back its forces from Eastern Europe.

Both Washington and NATO have rejected the demands as nonstarters.

U.S. officials say Russia has increased its deployment to some 110,000 troops near the border with Ukraine and is on track to amass a large enough force -- some 150,000 soldiers -- for a full-scale invasion by the middle of the month.

NATO said Russia also plans to amass a total of some 30,000 troops in Belarus for joint military exercises scheduled to last until February 20.

With reporting by AFP and Reuters