EU Envoy Says Pristina Must Take Steps To De-Escalate Tensions Before Sanctions Will Be Eased

The European Union will not lift political and economic sanctions on Kosovo unless the government in Pristina de-escalates tensions with ethnic Serbs, the EU envoy for dialogue between Kosovo and Serbia said on July 4 after a meeting with Kosovar Prime Minister Albin Kurti.

Miroslav Lajcak said after meeting with Kurti in Pristina that there was agreement on the need for progress on de-escalation and assessed his conversation as "important, open, and honest."

He told reporters he presented his ideas and proposals during the meeting, which he said will help the parties better understand each other's positions. Lajcak added that they agreed the talks would continue.

The EU has measures ready for Serbia if de-escalation does not continue, but he pointed out that it is his wish that there is no need for sanctions and that the two sides hold talks.

EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell held crisis talks in Brussels separately with Kurti and Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic on June 22 and presented the EU’s requests for Kosovo and Serbia in connection with the situation in the north.

Among them are new elections as soon as possible in four Serb-majority municipalities with the unconditional participation of Kosovar Serbs.

Tensions boiled over last month after the election of ethnic Albanian mayors in the four towns following a boycott of the vote called by Serbian leaders. Belgrade in the past has played a key role in the participation of Serbs in elections organized in Kosovo, a former province of Serbia that declared independence in 2008.

The EU also requests an immediate suspension of police operations near municipal buildings in northern Kosovo and the transfer of the four mayors to temporary alternative facilities from which they can perform their duties.

Serbia is requested to ensure that the demonstrators are withdrawn from the municipal buildings in parallel with the withdrawal of the Kosovar police.

The EU has begun to implement sanctions against Kosovo due to the failure to fulfill these requirements. The measures include halting visits by Kosovar officials to the EU and a suspension of a large part of EU economic aid.

Kurti said in a statement that he told Lajcak that "the EU's punitive measures against Kosovo are unfair and make the dialogue asymmetrical."

Lajcak is scheduled on July 5 to visit Serbia as part of his effort to convince the parties that, in addition to de-escalating the situation, they should return to dialogue.

Lajcak also met with Kosovar President Vjosa Osmani during his visit to Pristina. They discussed overcoming "current political and security challenges,” Osmani’s office said.

"Kosovo's institutions are committed to overcoming current challenges together with international partners. Kosovo has shown its will for de-escalation, offering to organize new elections in the north of the country in accordance with Kosovo's legal framework," Osmani was quoted as saying.

The announcement said Osmani also emphasized that "criminal groups and individuals who were violent against the police, journalists, members of KFOR, EULEX, and citizens must face justice" and that Kosovo remains "unwavering in its goal for peace and stability in the country and the region."

EU spokesman Peter Stano said Lajcak's visit to Pristina and Belgrade is part of his work on "moving the dialogue forward."

Brussels has repeatedly asked Kosovo and Serbia to take steps to immediately de-escalate tensions and return to EU-mediated dialogue with the aim of normalizing relations.

Kurti and Vucic have held several "crisis meetings" with European officials in Brussels but have not held bilateral meetings. The meetings have ended without concrete results.

With reporting by Reuters