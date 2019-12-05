Europeans Scold Iran For Developing Nuclear-Capable Projectiles

France, Germany, and Britain have voiced concern to the UN's secretary-general that Iran has developed a ballistic-missile system capable of delivering a nuclear weapon in violation of the international body's Security Council resolution.

A letter the three countries circulated widely at the UN on December 4 stated that "Iran's development of nuclear-capable ballistic missiles" was inconsistent with a UN Security Council resolution that endorses a 2015 nuclear deal with Iran, and which urges Tehran not to pursue activity related to such missiles.

The EU countries that drafted the letter are three of the six signatories of the 2015 nuclear deal along with the United States, Russia, and China.

A flight test of a medium-range missile variant in particular is mentioned in their joint letter: "The Shahab-3 booster used in the test is a Missile Technology Control Regime category-1 system and as such is technically capable of delivering a nuclear weapon."

Last year in May, U.S. President Donald Trump withdrew from the nuclear agreement that offered Iran sanctions relief in exchange for curbs on its nuclear program.

Washington has since also accused Iran of working to obtain nuclear-capable missiles, allegations that Tehran denies.

The five remaining signatories, including UN Security Council members France, Britain, Russia, and China, still support the accord.

Citing the Security Council resolution on Iran, the three EU countries urged Tehran "not to undertake any activity related to ballistic missiles designed to be capable of delivering nuclear weapons."

Based on reporting by AP, Daily Journal, and Bloomberg