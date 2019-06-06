Accessibility links

logo-print logo-print
All RFE/RL sites
Search
Previous Next
Breaking News
Russia

Ex-Associate Of Jailed Russian Scientist Charged With Treason Arrested

Scientist Viktor Kudryavtsev was arrested in July 2018 on suspicion of passing classified data to a research group in Belgium. Now one of his ex-associates has been arrested.

Authorities in Russia have arrested the former associate of a researcher at a Russian rocket- and spacecraft-design institute who had been in detention for almost a year on treason charges, his son says.

A Moscow court has sent Roman Kovalyov to pretrial detention for two months, his son told the MBKh media online new agency late on June 5.

Yaroslav Kovalyov said that his father was detained and charged with treason after his apartment and summer house near the capital were searched by police.

Kovalyov was working with Viktor Kudryavtsev, a 75-year-old researcher at the Central Research Institute for Machine Building.

Kudryavtsev was arrested in July 2018 on suspicion of passing classified data on hypersonic technology to a research group in Belgium.

Kudryavtsev’s lawyers said in November that he had rejected a deal with investigators who wanted him to testify against Kovalyov in exchange for being transferred from pretrial detention to house arrest.

Kudryavtsev suffered a heart attack while in custody and was transferred in May this year from Moscow’s Lefortovo detention center to a hospital to undergo medical tests

The case against Kudryavtsev and Kovalyov is one of several in recent years in which Russian citizens have been accused of treason or disseminating classified or sensitive information.

With reporting by MBKh media
  • 16x9 Image

    RFE/RL's Russian Service

    RFE/RL's Radio Svoboda is the leading international broadcaster in Russia. As Russia witnesses increasing control of the media by state authorities, Radio Svoboda has become a key forum for those who lack access to other means of free expression.

Recommended

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG