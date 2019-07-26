Ex-President Poroshenko’s Car Assailed After He Leaves Questioning

At least four men rushed toward the vehicle of former Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko, with one of them jumping on the hood, after he was questioned as a witness on July 25 over the sale of his shipbuilding plant.



Video footage from local media show the ex- president’s bodyguards pull the assailant down from the car.

He, in turn, sprayed gas in the face of one of the guards.



Another bodyguard is seen defending himself with an umbrella from the other attackers.



A scuffle ensued after which the assailants fled when some two dozen police officers arrived at the scene, giving chase.



In the background, a group of people could be heard shouting, “Poroshenko, shove off.”



Poroshenko lost a reelection bid in April to incumbent Volodymyr Zelenskiy.



A billionaire confectioner, Poroshenko's party ran on a pro-European, anti-Russian ticket in this month’s parliamentary elections, winning 25 seats.



Local media report that he is being questioned on matters related to tax evasion and money laundering when he sold a shipbuilding plant to a Ukrainian businessman.



Poroshenko has said several of his businesses are being investigated, including his TV channel.

Based on reporting by RFE/RL’s Ukrainian Service, Interfax, Ukrainska Pravda, and Reuters