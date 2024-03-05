News
Extreme Weather After Mild Winter Kills Dozens In Afghanistan And Pakistan
Heavy snowfall and rains have killed at least 80 people in Afghanistan and Pakistan as extreme weather conditions wreak havoc in both countries.
Deluges have flooded communities and forced residents to flee in recent days, while blizzards and landslides in mountainous areas have closed major highways.
The current spell of wet weather follows a long, dry winter marked by unusually low precipitation.
On March 5, Pakistan's newly elected prime minister, Shehbaz Sharif, visited the southern coastal city of Gwadar, which was flooded after torrential rains began on February 28.
"Hundreds of houses were inundated with floodwater, which forced thousands to flee the city," said Aurangzeb Badini, a local administration official.
Badini added that the floods had killed five people and washed away or damaged more than 3,200 houses in Gwadar and the nearby towns of Jiwani and Pasni.
During his visit, Sharif distributed cash grants, tents, and food aid to Gwadar residents affected by the floods.
Some 1000 kilometers away in the mountainous northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province, rain and snowfall killed at least 40 people and injured 62 more, according to the provincial rescue service.
"Most of the people were killed or injured because of collapsing houses," Bilal Faizi, a spokesman for the rescue service, told RFE/RL's Radio Mashaal.
In neighboring Afghanistan, recent heavy snowfalls have led to the loss of 39 lives in different provinces, while scores more have been injured.
"The recent snow and rain have completely or partially destroyed 637 houses and killed over 14,000 livestock," said Janan Sayeq, a spokesman for the Taliban-led Disaster Management Ministry.
On March 4, Taliban rescue workers opened the high-altitude Salang tunnel, which connects northern Afghanistan to the capital, Kabul.
The two neighboring countries are some of the most vulnerable to climate change. They frequently face earthquakes, droughts, floods, landslides and other natural disasters.
Russian-Installed Police In Crimea Detain At Least Five Crimean Tatar Activists On Terrorism Charges
Russian-imposed police in Ukraine's Moscow-annexed Crimea detained at least five Crimean Tatar activists on terrorism charges after searching their homes and the homes of several other Crimean Tatars on the Black Sea peninsula on March 5, the Crimean Solidarity human rights groups said. The wife of one of the activists said the officers looked for banned literature. Since illegally annexing Crimea in 2014, Russia has imposed pressure on Crimean Tatars, the peninsula's indigenous ethnic group, many of whom openly protested the annexation. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Crimea.Realities, click here.
Activists Say Iranian Students Remain Under Pressure In Clampdown On Dissent
Student activists say Iran's judiciary has escalated its crackdown against dissent on campus after a student was summoned to commence a 15-year prison sentence, while another faces fresh charges, according to reports from human rights organizations.
Khabat Vaisi, a student at Payame Noor University in Marivan, was transferred to the western city's central prison to serve his term after being convicted by the Marivan Islamic Revolutionary Court of "propaganda against the system" and membership in the Kurdistan Democratic Party of Iran. These charges followed his arrest and interrogation in late 2022.
Separately, Sheida Saberi, a student at the University of Shiraz, was indicted on charges including disturbing public order and peace, illegal assembly, and propaganda against the Islamic republic.
She posted an image on Instagram of the charges handed down by the seventh branch of the Public and Revolutionary Court of Yasuj against her.
Saberi was detained in September 2022 after she stood in the Haft-e Tir Square in Yasuj and cut her hair off as part of the Women, Freedom, Life protests that erupted across Iran following the death of Mahsa Amini while in police custody for an alleged hijab infraction.
Student activists have highlighted the increasingly oppressive atmosphere within Iranian universities since the start of the new academic year. This includes widespread summonses issued by intelligence and security agencies, disciplinary actions, temporary suspensions, and even expulsions of students and faculty members.
Universities and students have long been at the forefront of the struggle for greater social and political freedoms in Iran. In 1999, students protested the closure of a reformist daily newspaper, prompting a brutal raid on the dorms of Tehran University that left one student dead.
Over the years, the authorities have arrested student activists and leaders, sentencing them to prison and banning them from studying.
The activist HRANA news agency says at least 700 university students have been arrested during the nationwide protests sparked by the September 2022 death of the 22-year-old Amini.
Many have faced sentences such as imprisonment and flogging, and dozens of students have been expelled from universities or suspended from their studies, as security forces try to stifle widespread dissent.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
ICC Issues Arrest Warrants For Two Senior Russian Officers Over Alleged Crimes In Ukraine
The International Criminal Court said on March 5 that it issued arrest warrants for Sergey Kobylash and Viktor Sokolov for alleged crimes committed in Ukraine from "at least" between October 10, 2022 and March 9, 2023. The two are "allegedly responsible for the war crime of directing attacks at civilian objects, the war crime of causing excessive incidental harm to civilians or damage to civilian objects, and the crime against humanity of inhumane acts," the ICC said. Koblyash, a lieutenant general, is commander of Russia's Long-Range Aviation of the Aerospace Force. Sokolov, an admiral, is the former commander of Russia's Black Sea Fleet.
Germany Says Participant's Error Led To Moscow Intercepting Call On Ukraine
German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius said one participant on a high-level military call on Ukraine intercepted by Russia had mistakenly joined via a nonsecure line and German communications systems had not been compromised. Russia likely intercepted the discussion among senior German Air Force officials by chance via widespread surveillance, Pistorius added while presenting initial results of an investigation into the leak, which has embarrassed Germany and prompted questions about its intelligence security. Russian media last week published a recording of a meeting of the officials discussing weapons for Ukraine and a potential strike by Kyiv on a bridge in Crimea.
Tajik Ex-Police Officer Gets 19 Years In Prison For Kidnap And Murder
The Supreme Court of Tajikistan informed RFE/RL on March 5 that it sentenced last week former police Colonel Akmal Yusufzoda to 19 years in prison on a charge of kidnapping and murdering a university teacher. The court added that Yusufzoda's co-defendant and relative, Ismoiljon Shukurov, was handed a 12-year prison term on February 28 for assisting Yusufzoda in the abduction and for helping throw Ismoiljon Rahmonov, whose hands were bound, into a river last summer. Investigators say Yusufzoda's actions were motivated by jealousy as he suspected Rahmonov had an affair with his wife. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Tajik Service, click here.
Bosnia-Herzegovina Can Only Join EU As One Country, Germany's Baerbock Says
German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock has warned against what she called the "secessionist fantasies" of the Bosnian Serb entity under its leader, Milorad Dodik, saying that Bosnia-Herzegovina's accession into the European Union could only be achieved as a unified country.
Under the Dayton peace agreement that ended the 1992-95 Bosnian War, Bosnia has consisted of the Bosniak-Croat federation and Republika Srpska under a weak central government.
Baerbock, who is on a tour of the Western Balkans, spoke on March 5 after talks in Sarajevo with Bosnian Foreign Minister Elmedin Konakovic.
"Secessionist fantasies meant to put obstacles on the path of European integration; we will clearly name those fantasies, because only a joint commitment and a united Bosnia-Herzegovina can lead to the path to the EU," Baerbock said.
Dodik has repeatedly threatened secession, spurning the Muslim-Croat Federation and taking steps to establish some parallel institutions over the past two years.
Dodik, who met with Russian President Vladimir Putin last month and plays up their "good relations," is under U.S. and British sanctions for his obstruction of the Dayton agreement and for violating the legitimacy of Bosnia.
In December, the EU announced it will open accession negotiations with Bosnia "once the necessary degree of compliance with the membership criteria is achieved."
The European Commission is to assess the country's progress in mid-March and make a decision on whether negotiations can be opened.
Baerbock has said that Bosnia is at a "key crossroads in the accession process."
Konakovic said after the meeting that Bosnia's central authorities still have a lot of work to do, but they are determined "to continue the European path faster than we have ever traveled."
Baerbock is scheduled to meet with members of Bosnia's joint parliamentary commission for European integration and representatives of both houses of parliament.
Earlier on March 5, Baerbock met with the high representative of the international community in Bosnia-Herzegovina, Christian Schmidt, his office announced.
Dodik has been charged over two laws he signed in July that allow the Bosnian Serb entity to bypass or ignore decisions made by Schmidt.
- By Current Time
At Least Four Moscow Residents Reportedly Detained For Laying Flowers To Honor Navalny
At least four Moscow residents were reportedly detained on March 5 for laying flowers to honor late opposition politician Aleksei Navalny, who died in prison last month. The OVD-Info Telegram channel said Polina Orekhova and Yegor Komlev were detained over laying flowers at makeshift Navalny memorials on February 16, the day Navalny's death was made public, and February 17. OVD-Info said that two other Moscow residents -- Yelena Gribkova and Yelena Levina, who were detained briefly on February 17 for honoring Navalny -- were detained again on March 5 over attending Navalny’s burial last week. To read the original story by Current Time, click here.
Kyrgyz President's Ex-Associate Gets 7 Years In Prison
Aaly Aspekov, the son of a former associate of the Kyrgyz president, said on March 4 that a court in Bishkek sentenced his father, activist Melis Aspekov, to seven years in prison last week on a charge of plotting mass disorder, which he rejects. The Birinchi Mai district court confirmed to RFE/RL that Aspekov was handed the prison term on February 28. Aspekov was a staunch supporter of Sadyr Japarov and actively participated in rallies promoting Japarov for the presidency during anti-government protests in October 2020 that led to resignation of Japarov's predecessor, Sooronbai Jeenbekov. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Kyrgyz Service, click here.
Court Rejects Russian Journalist's Appeal Against Sentence Over Posts About Ukraine War
A court of appeals in the Siberian region of Kemerovo on March 5 rejected an appeal filed by journalist Andrei Novashov against a sentence he was handed last year over his social media posts saying Russian forces attacked civilian infrastructure in Ukraine. Novashov reiterated his innocence, saying he just did his job as a journalist. A court sentenced Novashov to eight months of correctional work after finding him guilty of discrediting Russia's armed forces. It also barred him from posting any materials online for one year. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Siberia.Realities, click here.
Report: Executions In Iran Last Year Highest Since 2015
At least 834 people were executed in Iran last year, a 43 percent increase compared to 2022, according to a joint report from the Iran Human Rights group (IHR) and the Paris-based Together Against the Death Penalty, as authorities continue to ramp up the use of the death penalty for drug-related offenses.
In the annual report on capital punishment in Iran, released on March 5, the groups said that some 85 percent of all executions were not announced by Iranian authorities, meaning that the actual number of executions is likely much higher as dozens more are not included in the report "due to a lack of sufficient details or an inability to confirm cases through two different sources."
"Instilling societal fear is the regime's only way to hold on to power, and the death penalty is its most important instrument," said IHR Director Mahmood Amiry-Moghaddam in the report.
The rate of executions in Iran has been rising sharply with rights groups pointing to a surge in drug-related executions and widespread protests that swept across the country last year following the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in police custody for an alleged head-scarf violation.
Iran has the second-highest number of executions in the world, trailing only China, according to rights groups. Last year was only the second time since 2015 that capital punishment in the Middle Eastern nation was carried out more than 800 times.
The IHR report said 471 executions carried out in 2023 were for drug offenses, almost double the number of the previous year.
"Some of the executions were carried out secretly, without the family or the lawyer being informed, and some have simply not been announced by the official media," the report says.
"This is while according to the Islamic republic’s own laws, the defendant’s lawyer must be notified of the planned execution."
The report showed that, excluding China where rights groups say it is impossible to get accurate data, Iran executed more women -- 22 -- than any other country in the world.
Furthermore, it said ethnic minorities also account for a disproportionate amount of the total number of people executed.
The report said that at least 167 members of Iran's Sunni Baluch community were executed, meaning they accounted for 20 percent of the overall total while representing only 5 percent of the country's population.
The Baluch community is "grossly overrepresented amongst those executed" on drug-related charges, it said.
Oil Depot Burning After Explosion In Russia's Belgorod Region Bordering Ukraine
Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov of Russia's Belgorod region said on March 5 that an important building in the region's Gubkin district was hit by a fire caused by an explosion. Media reports said the building that Gladkov mentioned is an oil depot in the village of Dolgoye. The oil depot belongs to Russian energy giant Rosneft. The Ukrayinska Pravda website in Ukraine cited sources as saying that the explosion and fire were the result of an attack conducted by Ukraine's military intelligence. Authorities in Belgorod announced a missile threat alert in the districts of Gubkin and Stary Oskol. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
- By Mike Eckel
Ex-U.S. Officer Shared Classified Ukraine War Intelligence On Dating Site, Prosecutors Say
A retired U.S. Army officer allegedly shared classified intelligence with a woman claiming to be from Ukraine, prosecutors said, using e-mail and an online dating platform to send information that included Russian military targets in Ukraine.
The arrest of David Slater, who was set to appear in federal court in Nebraska on March 5, was the latest in a series of embarrassing disclosures and leaks of classified U.S. intelligence, at least some of which has concerned Russia’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine, and U.S. support for Kyiv.
In a statement released March 4, U.S. prosecutors said that Slater, a retired lieutenant colonel, was working as a civilian employee at U.S. Strategic Command, when he allegedly began an online relationship with a woman on a “foreign dating platform.” U.S. Strategic Command oversees U.S. nuclear arsenals, among other things.
It’s unclear whether Slater, 63, ever physically met the woman, whom prosecutors said identified herself as Ukrainian.
In a series of e-mails and chats on the unnamed dating site between February and April 2022, the woman sent messages asking Slater specific questions about U.S. intelligence on Russia’s invasion.
"Dear, what is shown on the screens in the special room?? It is very interesting," the woman texted Slater around March 11, 2022, according to the unsealed indictment.
“By the way, you were the first to tell me that NATO members are traveling by train and only now (already evening) this was announced on our news. You are my secret informant love! How were your meetings? Successfully?” the woman texted Slater days later.
"Beloved Dave, do NATO and Biden have a secret plan to help us?" the woman wrote on March 18.
“You are my secret agent. With love,” the woman allegedly wrote a week later.
The indictment does not quote any e-mails or messages authored by Slater.
If convicted at trial, Slater faces up to 10 years in federal prison on each of the three counts laid out in the indictment.
A series of leaks of classified U.S. data, about Ukraine or other issues, have embarrassed the U.S. intelligence community and stirred doubts among U.S. allies sharing closely held information.
On March 4, a man who served in the U.S. Air National Guard unit pleaded guilty to leaking highly classified military documents about the Ukraine war and other U.S. national security secrets.
Jack Teixeira, 22, admitted to obtaining the information while he worked as an information technology specialist, and then sharing it with other users on Discord, a social media platform popular with online gamers.
The leaks, which included information about troop movements in Ukraine and the provision of U.S. equipment to Ukrainian troops, were seen as highly embarrassing for the Pentagon; more than a dozen military personnel were reprimanded in the subsequent investigation.
Siberian Court Hands Prison Terms To Nine Jehovah's Witnesses
A court in Russia's Irkutsk region in Siberia sentenced nine Jehovah's Witnesses to various prison terms on March 5 as a crackdown on the religious group continues. The court handed seven years in prison to six Jehovah's Witnesses on a charge of financing an extremist group. Two believers were sentenced to six years and four months each on a charge of organizing the activities of an extremist group, and one person was convicted of taking part in the activities of an extremist group and sentenced to three years in prison. Russia designated the religion as an "extremist organization" in 2017. To read the original story from RFE/RL's Siberia.Realities, click here.
Ukraine Downs 18 Russian Drones Over Odesa Region, Says Military
Ukrainian air defenses shot down 18 out of 22 drones launched by Russia at the southern region of Odesa early on March 5, the military said.
The attack mostly targeted residential and industrial areas of the Black Sea port of Odesa, the military said.
Russia's Defense Ministry, meanwhile, said that its air defense forces destroyed three Ukrainian drones over the Belgorod region, which borders Ukraine.
Kyiv has not commented on the Russian claim.
To read the original story by RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service, click here.
Russian Patrol Vessel 'Sunk' Off The Coast Of Occupied Crimea, Ukraine Military Claims
The Main Directorate of Ukraine's Military Intelligence (HUR) said high-tech Ukrainian sea drones struck and "sunk" the Russian patrol vessel Sergei Kotov off the coast of occupied Crimea in what appears to be the latest sinking of a Russian ship well behind enemy lines.
HUR's special unit Group 13 and Ukraine's naval forces took part in the operation with support from the Ministry of Digital Transformation, HUR said in a statement on Telegram on March 5.
"As a result of a strike by Magura V5 maritime drones, the Russian ship Project 22160 Sergei Kotov sustained damage to the stern and to the starboard and port sides. The action occurred in the territorial waters of Ukraine, not far from the Kerch Strait," the statement said.
The value of the "destroyed" Russian vessel was about $65 million, it added.
HUR official Andriy Yusov told RFE/RL that, according to intelligence reports, there are dead and wounded among the ship's crew, and some have been evacuated.
"There are dead and wounded. However, there is a possibility that part of the crew could have evacuated," Yusov said.
The destroyer-class vessel reportedly can carry cruise missiles and around 60 crew.
A video posted later on social media platforms by the HUR claims to show "how the Sergei Kotov was sunk." The grainy black-and-white video appears to have been shot from cameras on board naval drones from different angles and distances and show several explosions hitting a ship purported to be the Sergei Kotov.
HUR did not reveal the precise location of the strike, but social media posts reported that the attack on the vessel occurred in the port of Feodosia overnight. A video posted on X, formerly Twitter, purportedly shows the moment of the impact and a large explosion.
Russia has not commented on the Ukrainian claim, which could not be independently verified.
But Rybar war blog, which is close to Russia's Defense Ministry, said the ship was destroyed.
"The Russian Black Sea Fleet is a symbol of occupation. It cannot be in Ukrainian Crimea," Andriy Yermak, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's chief of staff, wrote on Telegram on March 5.
Later on March 5, Crimea residents told RFE/RL's Crimea.Realities project that explosions could be heard in the area of Mizhvodny, in the northwestern part of the Russian-occupied peninsula.
"We heard about five explosions within an interval of 10-15 minutes," one resident said.
Details are still unknown.
The sinking of the Sergei Kotov -- which was commissioned in 2021 -- would be another blow to Russia's navy, which has lost several key ships since Moscow launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.
Explosions were heard early on March 5 in the Crimean city of Kerch, and the bridge connecting the occupied peninsula with Russia was closed, according to RFE/RL's Crimea.Realities project.
Highway traffic reportedly reopened on the bridge at around 7 a.m. local time, the Russian-installed administration managing the bridge said on March 5.
Last month, Ukraine's military said it had destroyed the Tsezar Kunikov, one of the largest Russian landing ships, in the Black Sea off the coast of occupied Crimea.
It said the February 14 strike was a combined operation of the armed forces and military intelligence also using Magura V5 naval drones.
Earlier in February, Ukrainian forces said they had sunk the Russian missile-armed corvette Ivanovets in the Black Sea in an operation carried out by the same elite Group 13 unit with Magura V5 drones.
Russia has not commented on the two Ukrainian claims.
The Magura V5 drone, an acronym for Maritime Autonomous Guard Unmanned Robotic Apparatus V Type, was unveiled last year. The drone, which has the appearance of a sleek speedboat, has a top speed of 80 kilometers per hour, according to reports, and can carry a payload of 320 kilograms.
With reporting by AP and Reuters
Explosions Heard In City Of Kerch In Occupied Crimea; Bridge Connecting Peninsula To Russia Closed, Says Report
Explosions were heard early on March 5 in the Crimean city of Kerch, and the bridge connecting the occupied peninsula with Russia was closed, according to RFE/RL’s Crimea.Realities project. According to unconfirmed reports on social media, the Kerch region was being attacked by aerial and seaborne surface drones. Russian authorities have not commented on the situation. Attacks on the illegally annexed Ukrainian peninsula occur regularly, particularly near the bridge. Russian authorities typically blame the Ukrainian military for the explosions or say they were the result of military drills. Kyiv has confirmed its involvement in only some of the attacks. To read the original story on RFE/RL’s Ukrainian Service, click here.
Magnitude 5.4 Earthquake Strikes Southwestern Iran
An 5.4 magnitude earthquake struck Iran's southwestern Sistan-Baluchistan Province, the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) said early on March 5. The quake was at a depth of 35 kilometers, the USGS said, adding that the epicenter was some 66 kilometers northwest of the city of Fannuj. No injuries or damage were immediately reported.
Russian Forces Battle To Advance Beyond Eastern City Captured Last Month, Ukrainian Military Says
The Ukrainian military says its forces have contained an advance by Moscow's forces outside the eastern city of Avdiyivka as Russian drones carried out another attack on Odesa, the Air Force said.
Ukrainian military spokesman Dmytro Lykhoviy said on March 4 that the fighting is especially heavy on the eastern outskirts of the village of Novomikhaylovka near Maryinka.
"At the same time, we are saying that in this hottest sector of the direct Russian assault, we are managing to stabilize the situation and the enemy's advance has been halted," Lykhoviy said.
Russian units in this area are attacking even more fiercely using small assault groups and first-person view (FPV) drones, as well as carrying out massive artillery and air strikes, Lykhoviy said.
Russian forces are focusing on an area around the village of Novomikhaylovka, where they were "transferring reinforcements from the depths of Russia," he added in comments to LIGA.net.
In Odesa, an air alert was sounded early on March 5, and air defense forces were operating in the Odesa region, the Ukrainian Air Force said.
The southern Ukrainian port city is still reeling from a Russian drone attack on March 2 that killed 12 people, including five children aged 4 months to 10 years.
Russian forces captured Avdiyivka last month in the biggest victory for Moscow in months, and Russia's Defense Ministry last week said its forces had captured new villages outside the city, but that claim could not be confirmed.
The Russian Defense Ministry said Moscow's forces had "as a result of coordinated action continued to occupy more advantageous positions" near Avdiyivka. It made no mention of the area near Novomikhaylovka.
Elsewhere in the country, Russian artillery shelling during the day on March 4 damaged a school, a kindergarten, and more than 20 apartments in the city of Seredyna-Buda in the northeastern Sumy region, the regional prosecutor-general's office said on Facebook.
The border village was hit in November by strikes that killed three people.
Meanwhile, the head of the press service of the Eastern Group of the Ukrainian military, Ilya Yevlash, said that the military is preparing to defend the village of Chasiv Yar.
Ukrainian forces are currently trying to hold territory that lies between Chasiv Yar and Bakhmut in heavy fighting, Yevlash said. But the Russian army is constantly transferring significant reserves, and its troops are advancing from different flanks, attacking Ukrainian positions head-on, he added.
Chasiv Yar itself is also under constant attack, according to Yevlash. The Russian Army is firing mortars, automatic mounted grenade launchers, and using drones and aircraft.
Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov said on March 4 that he and the commander in chief of Ukraine’s armed forces discussed with U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin the front-line situation and the supply of weapons.
"We are working together on providing for the needs of the Ukrainian armed forces and increasing the army's capabilities," Umerov said, adding that Colonel General Oleksandr Syrskiy had also taken part in the call.
Syrskiy said on Telegram that he and Umerov also spoke with British Defense Secretary Grant Shapps and the chief of Britain's Defense Staff, Sir Tony Radakin.
Syrskiy said the discussions focused on the needs of the Ukrainian military and the development of Ukraine's naval capabilities with help from Kyiv's allies.
With reporting by Reuters
Iranian Judiciary Says 'Mossad Agent' Executed In Connection With Attack In Isfahan
Iran's judiciary has announced the execution of a person it claims was a Mossad agent involved in an explosion at a Defense Ministry workshop complex in the city of Isfahan last year.
According to the Mizan News Agency, which is affiliated with Iran's judiciary, the execution took place on March 3. Four Kurds also accused of having a connection with the attack were executed in January. The Hengaw human rights group says none of the five was given a fair trial and their confessions were obtained through torture.
The person executed on March 3 was accused of being in contact with agents of Mossad, Israel's national intelligence agency, since February 2019. It was alleged that, in 2022, the individual helped facilitate the smuggling of several drones into Iran by arranging the rental of a warehouse to store the aircraft and the purchase of vehicles to move them and people around. The attack occurred in January 2023.
The identity of the executed person has not been disclosed. However, Mizan, quoting the chief of the Isfahan judiciary, revealed that the individual fled the country under a false identity 13 days after the Isfahan attack. They were later apprehended by security forces in a “neighboring country,” although details of the arrest and the specific country where it occurred were not provided.
The Iranian Defense Ministry described the attack as unsuccessful, reporting no casualties and only minor damage to the facility's roof.
Though no one took responsibility for the attack, The Wall Street Journal quoted unidentified U.S. officials as saying Israel had carried out the strike.
In an article published by the newspaper in December, former Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett hinted at Israel's involvement in several operations inside Iran in 2022, including attacks on drone bases. Bennett cited the destruction of an Iranian drone base as a retaliatory measure for Iran's alleged attempts to launch drone attacks against Israel.
There has been a series of incidents inside Iran over the past year, including sabotage and cyberattacks, assassinations, and the mysterious killings of members of the powerful Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC), as well as scientists and engineers.
Tehran has blamed some of the incidents on Israel, its regional foe.
Israel says its standard policy is to not comment officially on such incidents.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
U.S. Condemns Sentencing Of Iranian Singer Who Won Grammy
The United States on March 4 condemned the sentencing of an Iranian singer who won a Grammy award in 2023 for a song that became an anthem for mass Iranian protests after the death of Mahsa Amini while in police custody. Shervin Hajipour, who wrote and performed the song Baraye in 2022, was sentenced last week to nearly four years in prison. He was also forced to write music critical of the United States. State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said the sentence was another sign of the government's "intent to crack down on freedom of expression and repress voices" inside Iran.
U.S. Says Low Turnout In Iranian Elections Another Sign Of 'Discontent'
The United States said on March 4 that low turnout in Iran's election was a new sign of discontent in the country. "I don't think there's any doubt that there's discontent about the regime's rule," State Department spokesman Matthew Miller told reporters. Miller said many Iranians likely assessed that the elections would not be free and fair and chose not to participate. Election authorities said earlier that conservatives and ultraconservatives secured a large majority in the parliamentary elections held on March 1 in which turnout was 41 percent. Many candidates, including moderates and reformists, had been disqualified from running.
Top Iranian Sunni Cleric Barred From Touring Flood Sites In Baluchistan
Iranian security forces have barred Molavi Abdolhamid, Iran's top Sunni cleric, from visiting areas affected by recent floods in Sistan-Baluchistan Province, while also detaining two of his children, according to local media reports.
Haalvsh, a group that monitors rights violations in the impoverished province, reported that the incident occurred on March 4 as Abdolhamid, accompanied by his family and associates, attempted to reach the flood-stricken region of Dashtyari.
However, their journey was abruptly halted by security personnel at a checkpoint on the Zahedan-Khash highway, where two of the cleric's teenage children were taken into custody.
Molavi Abdolhamid reportedly protested by refusing to leave the checkpoint.
The Baluch Activists Campaign also reported the vehicles of Abdolhamid and his companions being stopped and the "arrest" of two of his children, adding that residents of Zahedan were mobilizing toward the Zahedan-to-Khash road in response.
Abdolhamid has expressed criticism over the handling of flood disaster-relief efforts by officials and urged the public to provide aid to those affected in the province.
The heavy rainfall, which began last week, has inflicted significant damage across the southeastern province, leading to widespread flooding. Official reports indicate that at least 1,800 homes were damaged.
The floods, described as severe by the state news agency IRNA, have led to the overflow of four dams, affecting 1,947 villages across the region. The disaster has prompted concerns over the adequacy of emergency response and infrastructure resilience in Iran in the face of natural calamities.
Members of the Baluch minority, many of whom are Sunni Muslims in Shi'a-majority Iran, have long faced disproportionate discrimination and violence at the hands of the authorities.
Abdolhamid, the outspoken leader of Friday Prayers in Zahedan, has publicly criticized the authorities for alleged human rights abuses and repression of Iran's ethnic and religious minorities.
Sources in Sistan-Baluchistan told Radio Farda that Abdolhamid, whose popularity has soared, has been the subject of "intimidation and threats" from the authorities.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
43 Countries Demand International Probe Into Navalny's Death
More than 40 countries have demanded an independent international investigation into the death of Russian opposition leader Aleksei Navalny and said President Vladimir Putin bore ultimate responsibility. European Union countries joined the United States, Britain, Ukraine, Australia, Canada, New Zealand, and Norway in voicing outrage on March 4 over Navalny's death. EU Ambassador Lotte Knudsen, speaking on behalf of 43 countries, told the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva that Russia "must allow an independent and transparent international investigation into circumstances of his sudden death," which is viewed as "yet another sign of the accelerating and systematic repression in Russia."
Report Documents 223 Incidents Of Damage To Ukrainian Power Grid
The Yale University Humanitarian Research Lab says it has documented 223 incidents of damage to Ukraine’s electric power infrastructure between October 2022 and April 2023. In most of these incidents, the damaged infrastructure was far from the front line, calling into question whether the strikes were directed at legitimate military objectives, the research lab said on March 4. The pattern of attacks "indicates widespread and targeted efforts to cripple vital power generation" during cold-weather months. The findings are consistent with those previously reported by the Conflict Observatory, a U.S. State Department-supported consortium that documents war crimes and atrocities.
