Podcast: The Week Ahead In Russia
Famous Last Words (In Court)

A Russian teenager who has defied the authorities on the streets and in court faces a verdict on a vandalism charge. RFE/RL senior correspondent Robert Coalson joins host Steve Gutterman to discuss Olga Misik's case and take stock of the situation surrounding imprisoned Kremlin foe Aleksei Navalny.

Listen to the podcast here or subscribe to The Week Ahead In Russia on iTunes or on Google Podcasts.

