Famous Last Words (In Court)
A Russian teenager who has defied the authorities on the streets and in court faces a verdict on a vandalism charge. RFE/RL senior correspondent Robert Coalson joins host Steve Gutterman to discuss Olga Misik's case and take stock of the situation surrounding imprisoned Kremlin foe Aleksei Navalny.
Episodes
-
May 03, 2021
The Point Of No Return
-
April 26, 2021
Pressure In The Extreme
-
April 19, 2021
Spies, Sanctions, And A Hunger-Striking Kremlin Opponent
-
April 12, 2021
High Tension, Murky Intentions
-
March 29, 2021
Pain In Prison And The Plight Of A Forest Ranger
-
March 22, 2021
Oil Thieves And Law Enforcement: Partners In Crime