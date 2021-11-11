In Pictures: The Extraordinary Life Of Farah Pahlavi, The Last Empress of Iran

A colorful character who was known as the Jackie Kennedy of the Middle East, she remains popular among Iranians for the work she did for the arts and culture in Iran.
Her first memoirs, originally published in 1977 in French, are due to be republished this November in English.
Now aged 83, she divides her time between the United States and France.
RFE/RL looks back at her extraordinary life in pictures.
