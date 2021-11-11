Accessibility links

In Pictures: The Extraordinary Life Of Farah Pahlavi, The Last Empress of Iran

Farah Pahlavi was the last empress of Iran and the wife of the country's last Shah, Mohammad Reza Pahlavi.

A colorful character who was known as the Jackie Kennedy of the Middle East, she remains popular among Iranians for the work she did for the arts and culture in Iran.

Her first memoirs, originally published in 1977 in French, are due to be republished this November in English.

Now aged 83, she divides her time between the United States and France.

RFE/RL looks back at her extraordinary life in pictures.
1 Empress Farah, wife of the shah of Iran, is pictured wearing her crown as she waves to crowds while driving through the streets of Tehran following their coronation ceremony on October 26, 1967. 
2 The shah of Iran, Mohammad Reza Pahlavi, and his wife Farah Diba are photographed during their wedding ceremony in Tehran on December 21, 1959. 
3 Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip of the United Kingdom pose with Iranian Shah Mohammad Reza Pahlavi and his wife, Farah Pahlavi, during their state visit to Iran in March 1961. 
4 In this photo from April 1962, U.S. first lady Jacqueline Kennedy gives a guided tour of the White House grounds to Empress Farah Pahlavi in Washington. Kennedy leads her daughter Caroline's pony, Macaroni, which had been nuzzling the empress, attracted by the daffodils she was carrying. In the background is the first lady's press secretary, Pamela Turnure. 
5 Farah Diba with her children, Prince Raza and Princess Farahnaz, in Teheran in 1963.
6 Empress Farah leaves the Marble Palace in Tehran in October 1967 for the coronation procession to the Golestan Palace. Her husband, the shah of Iran, watches from the doorway.
7 A family portrait taken in October 1967 after the coronation ceremony. From left to right -- Princess Shahnaz Pahlavi, Princess Farahnaz Pahlavi, Mohammad Reza Pahlavi, Prince Ali Reza Pahlavi, and Empress Farah Diba.
8 Iranian Empress Farah Diba wearing her crown in Tehran in 1970.
9 Romanian communist leader Nicolae Ceausescu visits Iran in October 1971. Ceausescu (left) shakes the hand of the shah of Iran, Mohammad Reza Pahlavi. Empress Farah is on the right. 
10 Mohammad Reza Pahlavi, Shah of Iran, and Empress Farah Diba with President Richard M. Nixon and Mrs. Pat Nixon on a White House balcony in Washington, D.C. in July 1973. 
11 The shah of Iran, Mohammed Reza Pahlavi (right), and his wife Farah Diba visit Versailles, near Paris, France, in June 1974.
12 In this picture from January 1979, Shah Mohammad Reza Pahlavi and Empress Farah walk on the asphalt at Mehrabad Airport in Tehran to board a plane to leave Iran.
13 Shah Mohammed Reza Pahlavi and his wife, Farah, pose for a photographer in Marrakesh, Morocco, a few days after fleeing Iran during the Iranian Revolution in January 1979.
14 The deposed Shah of Iran is shown with his children and wife vacationing in the Bahamas in March 1979. 
15 Egyptian President Anwar Sadat (second right) holds hand with the deposed shah of Iran, Mohammed Reza Pahlavi, next to the shah's wife, Farah (right), and Sadat's wife, Jihan, at a residence north of Cairo in April 1980 .
16 (From left) Bernadette Chirac, the wife of French President Jacques Chirac, Princess Lalla Salma of Morocco, Children's Foundation President Anne-Aymone Giscard d'Estaing, Princess Mathilde of Belgium, and former Iranian Empress Farah Pahlavi pose as they arrive at the Palace of Versailles, near Paris, France, to attend a charity gala in December 2003.
17 Farah Pahlavi signs an autograph as she visits a contemporary art fair in Monaco in April 2013. 
18 Iran's former empress, Farah Diba Pahlavi, arrives to attend a church service for former French President Jacques Chirac at the Saint-Sulpice church in Paris shortly after his death in September 2019. 
