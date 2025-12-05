Iran Turns To Neighbors For Help As Water Crisis Intensifies

Welcome back to The Farda Briefing, an RFE/RL newsletter that tracks the key issues in Iran and explains why they matter.

What You Need To Know

• Thirsty Iran Looks To Neighbors: Iranian Energy Minister Abbas Aliabadi announced this week that water importation -- both physical surplus from neighbors and "virtual water" via imported goods -- is now an active government strategy to combat severe shortages.

• Grammy Winner Hajipour In Hot Water: Shervin Hajipour, the Iranian Grammy winner whose song became the anthem of the Woman, Life, Freedom protests, has announced the release of his state-approved debut album -- a move that has divided his supporters. Critics accuse him of yielding to the authorities, while others have defended him. Documentary filmmaker Mojgan Ilanlou told RFE/RL's Radio Farda that the backlash is "unfair," arguing that just as doctors need a license to work, singers in Iran must also obtain official permission.

• Iraq Blacklists Hezbollah, Houthis By 'Mistake': Iraq on December 4 announced it was designating Iran's allies -- Lebanon's Hezbollah and Yemen's Huthi rebels -- as terrorist organizations and freezing their assets. The government quickly backtracked, saying the list was published in error and calling it a "mistake." Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani said he had ordered an investigation into the incident. The move raised eyebrows, as Iran has long projected influence in neighboring Iraq through its support for Shi'ite parties and militias, some founded by the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC).

The Big Issue

Spare Water, Anyone?

This year is being called one of the driest in Iran in over half a century. Rainfall has dropped dramatically, and major dams are running dangerously low. Underground water supplies have been drained for years, and cities like Tehran are already dealing with water rationing. It's not just a drought anymore; it's a full-blown crisis.

Now, instead of relying solely on building more dams or asking people to save water, the plan includes importing water from neighbors who have surplus, if they're willing to sell. There's also the idea of "virtual water," which means importing water-intensive products rather than producing them domestically, saving precious water inside Iran.

Why It Matters: This move is basically an admission that the old ways aren't working. It's a reality check for the government and the public. Sure, there are other water-saving measures in play -- like cloud seeding and recycling -- but the big picture calls for bigger changes, especially in farming and industry.

For many Iranians, hearing that the country might have to buy water feels like a shock. Iran has long been proud of its self-sufficiency. Now, the water crisis is forcing a rethink.

What's Being Said: Iran is located in a considerably water-stressed region, and the minister didn't say which countries Iran would turn to for assistance.

Climatologist Nasser Karami told RFE/RL's Radio Farda that Iran is likely to strike some kind of trade or barter deal for water, probably with Afghanistan.

He explained, "Afghanistan has a lot of rivers flowing out of it, including three that go to Iran, and they need us for things that don't cost us much -- like access to international waters and the Persian Gulf."

Karami also challenged the Islamic republic's agricultural self-sufficiency strategy, which it has pursued since coming to power in 1979, and backed the move to import water-intensive crops.

"We're not a country that can produce food for around 100 million people," he warned. "With our fertile land and water, we can at most grow food for 40 to 50 million people and must import the rest. This is a very good and logical move."

