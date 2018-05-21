Fatal Fungi: 11 Killed, Hundreds Reported Sick In Iran After Mushroom Poisoning

More than 800 people have been poisoned after eating toxic wild mushrooms across western Iran, local media report.

A Health Ministry official said on May 21 that that the effects of the fungi had killed 11 people so far, Tasnim news agency reported.

More than 200 people have been hospitalized, the official added, noting that there is no effective treatment for this kind of poisoning.

The deadly fungi look very similar to edible ones, according to Iranian officials.

Tasnim reported that the mushrooms concerned grow wild in mountainous regions of Iran's west after spring showers.

The BBC said people had been urged to only purchase mushrooms packed and sealed in shops.

Based on reporting by Tasnim and the BBC