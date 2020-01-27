Father Suspected Of Abandoning His Two Young Sons At Moscow Airport

Russian authorities have launched an investigation after two young brothers were left alone in Moscow's Sheremetyevo International Airport.



The Investigative Committee says a man is suspected of leaving his two sons, born in 2011 and 2014, completely on their own and "in a condition of danger" on January 26.



The father later took a flight to the city of Rostov, a statement says.



The man is from the Far Eastern region of Khabarovsk. He and his two sons arrived at Sheremetyevo Airport from the regional capital, also named Khabarovsk.



According to the Investigative Committee, the boys' parents have been identified and investigators are trying to find other relatives of the two boys.



Russia media reports earlier said that the man left the boys with their IDs and a letter in which he explained he wasn’t able to take care of his children.



The Moscow region's governor, Andrei Vorobyov, tweeted on January 27 that he had breakfast with the two boys.



"We are waiting for Viktor the daddy, and we will find a job for him. The kids love him very much," Vorobyov wrote.

