FBI Releases Documents On Suspicions Of Russia Ties By Former Trump Aide

The FBI has released documents related to the surveillance of a former campaign adviser to Donald Trump as part of its probe into whether the aide conspired with the Russian government to interfere in the 2016 U.S. presidential election.

The heavily redacted 412-page release made public on July 21 pertains to Carter Page and consists of an original 2016 FBI request to the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court for a warrant to wiretap Page and several renewal requests.

The documents were released after several news organizations filed Freedom of Information Act lawsuits to obtain them.

The once-secret documents show the FBI believed that Page had “been collaborating and conspiring with the Russian government."

The FBI also told the court that it "believes Page has been the subject of targeted recruitment by the Russian government."

Page has denied being a Russian agent, and he has not been charged with any crime. He left the Trump campaign in September 2016 after reports surfaced about his meetings with Russian contacts.

On July 21, he accused the government of “civil rights abuses” and said on Twitter that the surveillance documents showed the government’s “complete ignorance” regarding Russia.

Supporters of the president said the FBI abused its surveillance powers in seeking a court's permission to monitor the communications of the former Trump foreign policy adviser.

However, House Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi said in a statement on July 21 that "these documents provide clear evidence of 'Russia's coordination with Carter Page,' a high-ranking Trump campaign official, 'to undermine and improperly and illegally influence the 2016 US presidential election.'"

