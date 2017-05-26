FBI Reportedly Scrutinizing Trump Son-In-Law Kushner's Russia Contacts

U.S. President Donald Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner is under scrutiny at the FBI, which is investigating ties between Trump associates and Russia, media reported on May 25.

Kushner is being investigated because of his meetings in December with Russian Ambassador Sergei Kislyak and Sergei Gorkov, chairman of the Russian state bank VneshEconomBank, which has been under U.S. sanctions since July 2014, the Washington Post and NBC News reported, citing anonymous officials.

The interest in Kushner, who is a senior adviser to Trump and is married to his daughter Ivanka, does not mean investigators suspect him of a crime or intend to charge him, media said.

Kushner attorney Jamie Gorelick said her client will cooperate with investigators.

“Mr. Kushner previously volunteered to share with Congress what he knows about these meetings. He will do the same if he is contacted in connection with any other inquiry,” Gorelick said

The FBI, several congressional committees, and a special counsel appointed by the Justice Department are all looking into allegations of Russian meddling in the 2016 U.S. election and possible ties between Trump associates and Russia.

Kushner is the only current White House official believed to be under scrutiny.

