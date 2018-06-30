World soccer's governing body has fined the Russian and Serbian federations after racist banners were displayed by fans during recent World Cup matches.

FIFA said on June 30 that a neo-Nazi banner was shown during the Russian squad's 3-0 loss to Uruguay earlier this week in Samara.

The Russian federation was ordered to pay around $10,000.

FIFA said the banner included the number 88, a code used by neo-Nazis for "Heil Hitler."

Serbia, meanwhile, was ordered to pay about $20,000 after fans displayed a banner celebrating a World War II nationalist group during a 2-0 loss to Brazil in Moscow.