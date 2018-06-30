Accessibility links

FIFA Fines Russian, Serbian Soccer Federations After Fans Display Racist Banners

FIFA say it has punished the Russian FA after fans of their country's team displayed a neo-Nazi banner during their group match with Uruguay. (illustrative photo)

World soccer's governing body has fined the Russian and Serbian federations after racist banners were displayed by fans during recent World Cup matches.

FIFA said on June 30 that a neo-Nazi banner was shown during the Russian squad's 3-0 loss to Uruguay earlier this week in Samara.

The Russian federation was ordered to pay around $10,000.

FIFA said the banner included the number 88, a code used by neo-Nazis for "Heil Hitler."

Serbia, meanwhile, was ordered to pay about $20,000 after fans displayed a banner celebrating a World War II nationalist group during a 2-0 loss to Brazil in Moscow.

