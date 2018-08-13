Accessibility links

Russia

Fifteen-Year-Old Boy Suspected Of Arson Of Russia's 18th Century Church

The church in the city of Kondopoga had been one of the tallest wooden churches in northern Russia. (file photo)

Russian investigators say they suspect a 15-year-old boy of setting fire to a 18th-century wooden church in the northwestern region of Karelia.

The Investigative Committee said on August 13 that the suspected teenager was detained and will undergo a psychiatric examination.

The church in the city of Kondopoga was completely destroyed by fire on August 10.

The church, listed as a federal cultural heritage site, was built in 1774.

With a height of 42 meters high, it was one of the tallest wooden churches in northern Russia.

