Fifteen-Year-Old Boy Suspected Of Arson Of Russia's 18th Century Church

Russian investigators say they suspect a 15-year-old boy of setting fire to a 18th-century wooden church in the northwestern region of Karelia.

The Investigative Committee said on August 13 that the suspected teenager was detained and will undergo a psychiatric examination.

The church in the city of Kondopoga was completely destroyed by fire on August 10.

The church, listed as a federal cultural heritage site, was built in 1774.

With a height of 42 meters high, it was one of the tallest wooden churches in northern Russia.