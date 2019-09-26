Fifty Iraqi Passengers Turned Back From Bosnia

Border guards in Bosnia-Herzegovina have denied 50 Iraqi citizens entry after they arrived at Sarajevo International Airport on September 26.



They were turned back upon arrival from Turkey while traveling with tourist visas.



The officers determined that the Iraqis intended to transit through Bosnia to reach a country in Western Europe.



The group will be flown back to Istanbul where their flight originated, the border guard service said in a statement cited by AP.



Separately on the same day, eight migrants were injured in eastern Bosnia where their car overturned during a police chase.



Migrants heading to Europe often choose to enter through Bosnia before crossing into EU-member Croatia as they head further west.

Based on reporting by AP