Fighting Continues Over Disputed Nagorno-Karabakh Amid International Calls For Restraint

Clashes between Armenian and Azerbaijani forces over the disputed region of Nagorno-Karabakh have entered a third day as the two sides blamed each other for the hostilities amid international calls for an immediate end to the fighting.

Dozens of deaths were reported in the latest escalation between forces of the two countries, with the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry saying that the Armenian military shelled the Dashkesan region of Azerbaijan -- an accusation rejected by Yerevan as "absolutely false."

"On the night of September 28-29, intense battles continued along the entire front line," Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry said in a statement, referring to the so-called Line of Contact that separates Armenian and Azerbaijani forces.

The Armenian Defense Ministry added that "battles with varying intensity continue."

The UN Security Council is expected to hold emergency talks later on September 29 to discuss the fighting, which has threatened to draw in regional powers Russia and Turkey.

In a joint statement issued on September 28, the foreign ministers of Britain and Canada expressed concern over the "large-scale military action" in Nagorno-Karabakh.

"Reports of shelling of settlements and civilian casualties are deeply concerning. We call for the immediate end of hostilities, respect for the cease-fire agreement, and the protection of civilians," British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab and Canadian Foreign Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne said.

Raab and Champagne also backed negotiations through the Minsk process of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE).

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has called directly on the leaders of Armenia and Azerbaijan to immediately halt hostilities.

Guterres is also pushing the two sides to resume talks and accept the redeployment of monitors from the OSCE to the region.

The European Court of Human Rights said on September 28 that the Armenian government had asked it to issue urgent instructions to Azerbaijan to stop attacks on civilians as well as military advances toward civilian settlements in Armenia and Nagorno-Karabakh.

The long-simmering conflict in the volatile South Caucasus erupted on September 27 into the deadliest bouts of fighting in four years in the ethnic Armenian separatist enclave inside Azerbaijan.

Late on September 28, the separatists in Nagorno-Karabakh reported that another 26 Armenian servicemen had been killed in the latest fighting, bringing its total losses to 84.

Azerbaijan said seven civilians have been confirmed dead.

Armenian reports of losses among Azerbaijani forces have not been confirmed by Baku.

Nagorno-Karabakh has long experienced periodic border skirmishes along the so-called Line of Contact that separates Armenian and Azerbaijani forces on the front line of Europe's longest-running conflict.

However, the latest violence appeared to be more than a flare-up, with Armenian and Azerbaijani officials describing it as war amid mutual recriminations about which side started the offensive.

Armenia declared martial law and a total mobilization on September 27 in response to what it said was Azerbaijani attacks on the enclave, including in the regional capital of Stepanakert.

Azerbaijan responded by declaring a partial military mobilization on September 28.

Both sides have fielded helicopters, drones, tanks, and artillery during the first two days of fighting.

Yerevan has accused Ankara of having a "direct presence on the ground" and supplying its ally Baku with weapons, including drones -- a claim denied by Azerbaijan.

Reuters quoted two Syrian rebels from Turkish-backed groups in areas of northern Syria under Turkish control last week as saying that they were being sent as part of a contingent to help Azerbaijan, in coordination with Ankara.

The report could not be independently verified and Hikmat Haciyev, an aide to Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, said it was nonsense to say Syrian fighters were helping his country.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on September 28 called on Armenia to immediately end its "occupation" of the region and withdraw, saying this was the only way to secure peace.

Russia has also called for an immediate cease-fire. Moscow sells weapons to both Azerbaijan and Armenia, but has a military base in Armenia and favors that strategic partnership.

Meanwhile, Ukraine International Airlines canceled its next flight to Yerevan.

The Kyiv-based company said in a statement that it canceled the September 28 flight to Yerevan due to concern over the safety of its planes in the airspace over Azerbaijan and Armenia.

The airline is scheduled to fly from Kyiv to Yerevan on October 2 and 3 and from Kyiv to Baku on October 4. It said it will determine at a later date whether to carry out those flights.

The Nagorno-Karabakh conflict emerged during the breakup of the Soviet Union, when the region and seven adjacent districts of Azerbaijan were seized by Armenian-backed separatists who declared independence amid a 1988-94 conflict that killed at least 30,000 people and displaced hundreds of thousands.

Since a fragile, Russian-brokered truce in 1994, the region has been under the control of ethnic Armenian forces that Azerbaijan says include troops supplied by Armenia.

The region's claim to independence has not been recognized by any country.

With reporting by AFP and Reuters