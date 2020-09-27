Armenia Accuses Azerbaijan Of Attacking Settlements In Disputed Nagorno-Karabakh

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian said neighboring Azerbaijan attacked civilian settlements in the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region.



Armenia's Defense Ministry said that its troops early September 27 shot down two Azerbaijani helicopters and three drones in response to an attack on settlements, including the regional capital of Stepanakert.



"Our response will be proportionate, and the military-political leadership of Azerbaijan bears full responsibility for the situation," the Armenian Defense Ministry said in a statement.



Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry said it had launched a military operation along the so-called Line of Contact that separates Armenian and Azerbaijani forces on the front line of Europe's longest-running conflict.



"At present, the Azerbaijani Army is taking retaliatory measures and our troops are in full control of the operational situation," the statement said.



Clashes between the South Caucasus countries have intensified in recent months.



A days-long flare-up that included drone attacks and heavy artillery fire in mid-July killed at least 17 people, mostly soldiers on both sides but including at least one civilian, in the worst fighting in about four years.



Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has challenged Moscow over what Baku alleged was an increased flow of weapons to Armenia since the July fighting.



Russia, which has a military base in Armenia, regards Yerevan as a strategic partner in the region.



Nagorno-Karabakh and seven adjacent districts of Azerbaijan were seized by Armenian-backed separatists who declared independence amid a 1988-1994 conflict that killed at least 30,000 people and displaced hundreds of thousands.



Since a fragile, Russian-brokered truce in 1994, the region has been under the control of ethnic Armenian forces that Azerbaijan says includes troops supplied by Armenia. The region's claim to independence has not been recognized by any country.



Since then, periodic skirmishes have taken place in the region.



Negotiations on a peaceful settlement of the conflict conducted by the OSCE Minsk Group, which is chaired by the United States, France, and Russia, have brought no progress in the solution of the ongoing conflict.

With reporting by Reuters and TASS