News
Finland Asks Russia To Guarantee Safety Of Moscow Embassy
Finland's Moscow Embassy has asked Russia to guarantee the diplomatic mission's safety following an incident this week in which people wearing masks threw sledgehammers into the embassy's yard. The incident caused no injures or damage to the building, the Finnish Foreign Ministry said on December 23. But Finland's deputy head of mission had "asked Russia to guarantee the security of staff and of the building, in keeping with the Geneva convention on diplomatic relations," a ministry spokesperson said. To read the original story from Reuters, click here.
More News
Tatarstan Lawmakers Vote To Change Constitution And Scrap Post of President In Nod To Moscow
Lawmakers in Russia's autonomous republic of Tatarstan on December 23 voted overwhelmingly in favor of constitutional amendments that allow the abolition of the title of president of the republic -- in line with a directive from Moscow.
The amendments will come into force next month. However, under transitional arrangements approved by legislators the current president, Rustam Minnikhanov, will be allowed to complete his term that runs until 2025.
Under the new provision, the name of the regional leader will be head (rais) of the Republic of Tatarstan.
The move was prompted by legislation proposed by Russia's State Duma and signed into force by President Vladimir Putin last year that provides for abolishing the title of president of autonomous republics with the more generic title of head.
Minnikhanov was the last regional leader in Russia to use the title of president since the fall of Soviet Union in 1991.
All of the Russian Federation's ethnic republics, except Tatarstan, had changed the titles of their leaders from president to head in recent years, while regional parliaments have lost their independence in adopting laws and regulations.
In October last year, Tatarstan's parliament first voted to reject the Duma bill on grounds that it would violate the autonomous republic's constitution.
But on December 23, Minnikhanov himself told lawmakers that he favored the change, arguing that opposing it would undermine the unity of the Russian Federation at a time when Moscow is involved in a war with Ukraine.
U.S.-based analyst Paul Goble, an expert on post-Soviet countries, believes that Moscow, "under the guise of war" decided to finally liquidate the autonomy of regional leaders.
“This is certainly a sign that the Kremlin wants to do away with the republics and is using the war in Ukraine as a cover for this," Goble told RFE/RL.
"I suspect they have no choice but to submit to the will of Moscow. But taking extra steps is an act of humiliating surrender and not necessary," he said.
Families Of Slain Iranian Protesters Mark End Of Mourning Period With Defiance
The families of the victims of the recent nationwide protests in Iran have staged protests amid ceremonies marking the 40th day since the death of 10 protesters across the country.
With police standing nearby in the southern Iranian city of Shiraz on December 22, people gathered to mark the end of the traditional mourning period following the death of Omid Moayedi, a 22-year-old killed by direct fire from security forces during a demonstration on November 15.
Moayedi's body was withheld from his family for several days, while his burial was performed amid tight security and with the presence of only a few of his relatives.
"Let them arrest and kill me. The blood of my child will not be trampled," Moayedi’s mother told those gathered, adding that her son's death was unjust.
Iran has been engulfed by antigovernment demonstrations since the September 16 death of Mahsa Amini.
The 22-year-old died while in police custody after she was arrested for allegedly wearing a head scarf improperly.
Police have responded with a brutal crackdown that has angered the protesters further while raising concern around the world over the poor state of human rights in Iran.
In the central Iranian city of Semirom, people came to the graves of at least four other protesters who also died 40 days earlier. Some took to the streets of the city chanting anti-government slogans.
Similar scenes were repeated in the city of Izeh in the southwestern Iranian province of Khuzestan, where people gathered at the graves of Hamed Salahshour and Artin Rahmani and chanted "Death to Khamenei," a reference to Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Rahmani, 15, was killed by a bullet during a demonstration in Izeh on November 16.
Meanwhile, a large number of people from the western Iranian city of Sanandaj also gathered at the graves of three dead protesters and chanted "The martyr may never die."
Isa Bigleri and Zaniar Allahmoradi were killed by the security forces of the Islamic republic during protests on November 16 in Sanandaj.
Almost 500 people, including 62 children, have died in the police crackdown on protesters, while thousands have been detained.
Officials, who have blamed the West for the demonstrations, have vowed to crack down even harder on protesters, with the judiciary leading the way after the unrest entered a fourth month.
The protests pose the biggest threat to the Islamic government since the 1979 revolution.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
- By Mike Eckel
Russia Proposes Major Military Reorganization; Conscription Changes; Increase In Troop Numbers
Russian military officials are proposing a major reorganization of the country's armed forces, including increasing the age for mandatory conscription, as casualty rates from Moscow’s 10-month-old invasion of Ukraine continue to climb.
The proposals, announced earlier this week by Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, would expand the size of Russia's armed forces by around 30 percent to 1.5 million troops and amount to a reversal of reforms undertaken more than a decade ago that sought to modernize its Soviet-era force structure.
They also amount to an acknowledgment of the systemic issues Russia's military continues to face, problems highlighted by the grinding conflict in Ukraine.
Russia has recorded more than 100,000 dead and wounded in Ukraine since February, according to public estimates from Western intelligence and military officials. The last time Moscow disclosed an official death toll was in September, when Shoigu announced 5,937 soldiers had been killed in the war.
To replenish its forces in Ukraine, the Kremlin in September announced a mobilization campaign that aimed to bring to 300,000 men -- mainly reservists and those with military experience – to assist in the fight.
The mobilization order was separate from the regular, biannual draft, which brings between 120,000 to 140,000 men twice a year into service. Those conscripts serve for one year.
Under current law, the draft targets men between the ages of 18-27. Those soldiers are not allowed to be sent abroad or into active combat.
Speaking on December 21 at an end-of-the-year conference with top military officials as well as President Vladimir Putin, Shoigu called for raising the age range for conscripts to 21-30, and he declared that Russia needs an overall force of 1.5 million to ensure "the fulfillment of tasks to guarantee Russia's security."
He gave no time frame for when that would happen.
Currently, Russia's military has about 1.1 million soldiers in total.
With conscripts barred from serving in Ukraine, officials have turned to volunteer soldiers -- "kontraktniki" -- to wage the war. Prior to the February 24 invasion, Russia had about 400,000 contract soldiers in total, including about 150,000 in the ground forces.
The private military company Vagner Group has also fielded around 50,000 troops in Ukraine, according to Britain's Defense Ministry, most of which are believed to be inmates recruited from Russian prisons with promises of early release.
The expanded Russian forces will include 695,000 contract soldiers, Shoigu said, 521,000 of whom should be in service by the end of 2023.
Shoigu also proposed a major reorganization of military force structure, particularly in the Western Military District, whose forces are positioned opposite those of NATO member states.
Other changes would move some air force units under ground forces command, and existing infantry, marine, and airborne brigades would be turned into outright divisions, similar to what existed under Soviet structures.
If put into effect, the proposed reforms would undo a series of changes that were undertaken by Shoigu’s predecessor, Anatoly Serdyukov, after the 2008 war in Georgia, which showed glaring problems in Russia's military.
Among other things, Serdyukov's changes dismantled the Soviet-era structure of the armed forces, moving away from large divisions toward more mobile and largely self-sufficient brigades, and trying to increase interoperability of different branches.
The mobilization order announced by President Vladimir Putin in September roiled Russian society, prompting a wave of emigration by men and women fleeing the prospect of being targeted and sent to war.
Rights activists say Shoigu's changes only serve to further "militarize" Russian society.
"I would not say that this is a reform. There really is no whiff of reform here," Aleksei Tabalov, who heads the rights group School of Conscripts, said in an interview with Current Time. "True reform would be the creation of a fully professional army, where there would be no place for compulsory conscription."
"There are two declared goals: to preserve the offensive operations in Ukraine and military opposition to NATO expansion. These are the two goals that are loudly declared and for the sake of which, in fact, the life of Russian society will be directed further," he added.
"Militarization, an increase in the draft age, an increase in the army, an increase in military spending; everything is now subordinated to military purposes."
U.S. Envoy Says Tehran Missed 'Golden' Opportunity For Deal, Slams Iran For Drones, Protest Response
The Biden administration's envoy to Iran says a deal to revive a nuclear deal between Iran and world powers is not dead, but Washington is skeptical Tehran is "prepared or able" to reach an agreement after it backed away from "a golden opportunity" in September to finalize an accord and then threw its support behind Moscow in its war against Ukraine.
Robert Malley, the U.S. special envoy for Iran, told RFE/RL's Radio Farda in an interview on December 22 that the negotiations reached a point in September where "we even thought for a day or two that Iran was on board," until Tehran tacked on new demands at the last minute that scuppered the chances of moving forward.
Malley said that nationwide protests in Iran over the death of a young woman soon after she was arrested for allegedly wearing a head scarf improperly, along with Tehran's support for Russia in its war against Ukraine, have overtaken much of the diplomatic focus in Washington.
"They're the ones who killed the opportunity for a swift and immediate return to the JCPOA. Since then, things have happened. But nothing has happened that has changed our very strong skepticism that Iran is prepared or able to reach a nuclear deal," he said.
The accord, officially called the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), collapsed in 2018 when then-U.S. President Donald Trump pulled out of the deal and reimposed crippling sanctions that have battered Iran's economy and its currency.
After Washington withdrew, Iran -- which the United States has labeled a terrorist state -- began to breach some of the pact's nuclear limits saying they could no longer be enforced.
Despite a viral social-media video where U.S. President Joe Biden told an Iranian protester on the sidelines of an election rally in California on November 4 that the JCPOA "is dead, but we are not going to announce it," Iran's foreign minister and top nuclear negotiator met with the European Union's foreign policy chief and the bloc's official who is coordinating nuclear talks with Iran in Jordan on December 20.
No details of the meeting were released but the report raised hopes in some corners that there once again could be some movement toward a deal.
Malley also slammed Iran's leadership for selling hundreds of deadly kamikaze drones to Moscow, which invaded Ukraine in late February.
Moscow has used the aircraft to target civilian infrastructure in Ukraine, especially its energy installations in what some Western leaders have called the "weaponization" of Ukraine's harsh winter conditions to hurt civilians.
British Defense Secretary Ben Wallace said on December 20 that Russia intended to give Iran advanced military components in exchange for hundreds more drones. Tehran has said the drones were delivered to Russia before the invasion.
"No country is doing more today to help in Russia's losing, illegal war against Ukraine and that's something I think Iran should think long and hard about," Malley said.
The September 16 death of Mahsa Amini, which officials blamed on a heart attack, has touched off a wave of anti-government protests in cities across the country -- the biggest threat to the Islamic government since the 1979 revolution. The authorities have met the unrest with a harsh crackdown that rights groups say has killed more than 400 people, including 62 children.
Officials, who have blamed the West for the demonstrations, have vowed to crack down even harder on protesters, with the judiciary leading the way after the unrest entered a fourth month.
Malley applauded Iranians for rising up to demand their rights, saying their courage has "put a spotlight" on what is happening in Iran.
"We see the protests for what they are: which is a very profound, courageous expression by the Iranian people of a demand for respect for their fundamental rights," he said, adding the U.S. administration has been working with tech companies to try and help ensure the flow of communications in Iran amid the regime's attempts to hinder Internet access to help quell the unrest.
"The regime cannot hide what it has been doing to its people," Malley said.
Malley also said Washington continued to have "interaction" with Iranian officials as it tries to bring back U.S. citizens who are being "unjustly detained" in the Middle Eastern country.
He said that remains a priority for the Biden administration "regardless what is happening in our relationship with Iran."
According to The Washington Post, three Americans -- business executives Siamak Namazi and Emad Shargi and environmentalist Morad Tahbz -- are serving 10-year prison sentences in Iran on spying charges.
With additional contributions from RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Taliban Suicide Attack Kills Police Officer In Islamabad
A suicide bomber detonated his explosive-laden vehicle close to a residential area in Islamabad on December 23, killing an officer, police said, an attack claimed by the Pakistani Taliban as the militant group has been stepping up a violence campaign against the government.
At least three police officers and seven passersby were wounded in the bombing.
Deputy Chief of Police Sohail Zafar Chatta said that the timely intervention of the police prevented a potentially major attack.
Chattha said police had received intelligence about an upcoming attack, and beefed up security in the area before spotting a man and a woman traveling in a "suspicious vehicle."
When police manning a checkpoint ordered the car to stop, the man detonated the explosives, killing himself as well as the police officer and the woman passenger, Chatta said.
Police said that the initial investigation into the incident established that the vehicle was loaded with 18 kilograms of explosives.
The Interior Ministry said in a statement that the vehicle was headed for a high-value target in the Pakistani capital, but gave no further details.
"If the vehicle had reached its target, it would have caused heavy losses," Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah told Pakistan's Geo News TV.
The blast in Islamabad occurred 15 kilometers from the garrison city of Rawalpindi, where the military and government intelligence agencies are located.
Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif thanked the police and condemned the attack.
"Police officers stopped the terrorists by sacrificing their blood and the nation salutes its brave men," Sharif said in a statement.
The Pakistani Taliban, known as Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), has stepped up attacks after ending a monthslong cease-fire with the government last month.
Muhammad Khalid Khurasani, a TTP spokesman, said in a statement that the attack was in revenge for the killing of a senior leader.
Abdul Wali, alias Omar Khalid Khorasani, considered one of the most influential and ruthless TTP leaders, was killed in a roadside bombing in August in Afghanistan's Paktika Province, and the TTP has blamed Pakistani intelligence for the killing.
The car bombing comes days after Pakistani special forces killed 25 suspected TTP-linked militants in a raid on a detention center in Bannu, a district in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province.
The suspected militants detained there had overpowered their guards and taken them hostage.
Three troops and at least three hostages were also killed in the special forces' raid.
With reporting by AP and Reuters
Heavy Fighting In East As Russians Demolish Famed Mariupol Theater, Ukraine Says
Pitched battles continue in the east, where Moscow's offensive has centered on the cities of Bakhmut and Avdiyivka in Donetsk, Ukraine's General Staff reports, as a regional official reported that Russians are leveling a famous theater to the ground in the southern city of Mariupol.
In Washington, U.S. lawmakers are expected to green-light a further $45 billion in aid for Ukraine as President Volodymyr Zelenskiy returned to Kyiv from the United States with the promise of an advanced Patriot missile system to counter Russia's aggression.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's ongoing invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensive, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war, click here.
Besides their incessant shelling of Bakhmut and Avdiyivka in Donetsk, where the fiercest battles have been fought in recent months, Russians kept pounding military and civilian locations in three other eastern regions -- Sumy, Kharkiv, and Luhansk, the General Staff said, adding that Ukrainian forces repelled a total of 19 attacks over the past 24 hours.
It also said that because of the significant losses suffered, the Russian military had set up a field hospital in Berdyansk in the Zaporizhzhya region, where it has also converted several tourist resorts into quarters for military personnel.
The General Staff also reported that in the occupied Ukrainian region of Crimea, the Russian military appears to be reinforcing defensive positions to the north -- apparently out of concern of a possible Ukrainian offensive.
In Moscow, Chief of General Staff Valery Gerasimov said the front line in Ukraine was stable, and that Russian forces had been focused on "completing the liberation" of Donetsk.
In Ukraine's southern Azov Sea port city of Mariupol, which fell earlier this year following months of resistance by Ukrainian forces, Russian troops on December 22 started demolishing the famed Donetsk Academic Regional Drama Theater, Petro Andryushchenko, an adviser to the city's mayor, said on Telegram.
The theater, a historical monument which at the start of the Russian invasion had been converted into a bomb shelter for about 600 people, including many children, was repeatedly targeted by Russian air strikes despite being clearly marked as a refuge for civilians.
"The demolition is a clear attempt to hide forever the physical evidence of the largest simultaneous deliberate killing of Ukrainians by the Russians since the beginning of this phase of the war," Andryushchenko wrote, adding that only the front part of the theater had been left intact, apparently as a basis for future reconstruction.
An investigation by the Associated Press has found that more than 10,000 new graves have appeared in Mariupol, which was virtually razed to the ground during the fighting, and the death toll might actually be three times higher than an early estimate of at least 25,000.
Furthermore, Russians plan to demolish well over 50,000 homes, AP estimated.
Zelenskiy, who was back in Kyiv from his lightning trip to the United States, vowed on his Telegram channel that "we'll overcome everything," as U.S. representatives were preparing to vote on a Senate-approved $1.66 trillion bill including an extra $45 billion for Ukraine that follows American aid worth around $50 billion sent to Kyiv this year.
With reporting by Reuters and AP
Russia Has Shown No Interest In Negotiations To End War Despite Putin's Words, U.S. Officials Say
President Vladimir Putin has said that Russia seeks to "end the war" in Ukraine and does not refuse to negotiate with Kyiv, but U.S. officials say the opposite is true and Putin has shown no inclination to hold talks.
Putin, speaking to reporters on December 22, a day after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy visited Washington and spoke before a joint session of Congress, said he was seeking a speedy resolution to the war.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's ongoing invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensive, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war, click here.
But White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby told reporters that Putin's actions had been "quite the contrary." Kirby said Putin had "shown absolutely zero indication that he's willing to negotiate" an end to the war.
U.S. President Joe Biden is open to talks with Putin, Kirby said, but only after Putin "showed a seriousness about negotiations" and after consultations with Ukraine and U.S. allies.
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken also said Russia had shown no real interest in in meaningful diplomacy to bring the war to an end.
Blinken told a news conference that Russia could immediately end the war by withdrawing troops, but "in the absence of that, we have to see some meaningful evidence that Russia is prepared to actually negotiate a just and durable peace."
Blinken said he spoke virtually on December 22 with foreign ministers of the G7 industrialized democracies about ideas for peace proposed by Zelenskiy during his visit to Washington.
Zelenskiy's ideas are "a good start," Blinken said, and peace would have to be "just and durable." He reiterated that United States would not impose its own solutions on Ukraine.
Based on all conversations with Ukraine, including the ones on December 21, "it is clear that we have the same goals: a free and independent, prosperous, democratic Ukraine that demonstrates that the principles of the UN Charter are respected, including territorial integrity, sovereignty, and independence," Blinken added.
Putin said earlier on December 22 that he hoped the conflict ends "and the sooner, the better."
"Our goal is not to spin the flywheel of military conflict, but, on the contrary, to end this war," Putin said.
He said Ukraine had "forbade itself to negotiate."
"Nevertheless, sooner or later, of course, any parties that are in a state of conflict sit down and make an agreement. The sooner this realization comes to those who oppose us, the better. We have never given up on this," Putin said.
Russia has said before it was open to negotiations, but Ukraine and its allies suspect the statements are a ploy to buy time to regroup on the battlefield.
Kyiv has said Russia must halt its attacks and give up all territory it has seized before negotiations can begin. The Kremlin has never expressed any intention to withdraw troops from the partially occupied Ukrainian territories annexed by Russia in the fall after pseudo-referendums organized by Moscow.
Putin also responded to the announcement that the latest round of U.S. military aid for Ukraine includes a Patriot surface-to-air guided-missile battery.
He said the Patriot system was "quite old" and did not work like Russia's S-300 system.
Ukraine asked Washington to supply the systems, saying it needs them to defend critical infrastructure, such as power stations, which Russian bombardments have been hammering.
The Patriot system was first deployed in the 1980s and can target aircraft, cruise missiles, and shorter-range ballistic missiles.
Defense experts say it is one of the most reliable and proven air-missile-defense systems and could help defend Ukraine against Iranian-supplied ballistic missiles.
Putin said Russia will "crack" the Patriots systems once they are deployed.
With reporting by AFP and Reuters
- By AFP
Russia Assessing Damaged Soyuz Capsule At ISS, Might Send Other Spaceship To Bring Back Crew
Russia is examining the flight-worthiness of a Soyuz capsule docked at the International Space Station (ISS) that sprang a leak last week to determine whether to send a different vessel to bring back crew members, officials say. Sergei Krikalev, who leads human spaceflight programs at Roskosmos, told a press briefing on December 22 that the damage to the vehicle, known as MS-22, was being assessed. If a thermal analysis of temperatures inside the cabin concludes MS-22 is unfit for crewed flight, then a scheduled launch of another Soyuz capsule in mid-March could be moved up, he said.
Head Of Russia's Vagner Group Dismisses Talk Of North Korean Weapons As Gossip
The head of the private Russian military company the Vagner Group has dismissed as "gossip and speculation" a U.S. assertion that it had taken delivery of an arms shipment from North Korea. "Everyone knows that North Korea has not been supplying any weapons to Russia for a long time. And no such efforts have even been made," Vagner owner Yevgeny Prigozhin said in a statement on December 22. White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said earlier that U.S. intelligence officials determined that North Korea completed an initial arms shipment that included rockets and missiles last month. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
German Intelligence Service Employee Accused Of Passing Information To Russia
An employee of Germany's foreign intelligence service has been arrested on suspicion of sharing state secrets that he obtained in the course of his professional activities with Russia, federal prosecutors said on December 22.
The arrest of the suspect, a German citizen identified as Carsten L., occurred in Berlin on December 21, and he has been ordered held in pretrial detention.
"The accused is suspected of state treason," federal prosecutors said in a statement quoted by Reuters and German international broadcaster Deutsche Welle.
He shared the information, which is considered a state secret, with a Russian intelligence agency, the federal prosecutor said.
The statement said police also raided his apartment and workplace as well as those of another person.
German authorities have warned of likely heightened Russian spying in light of its unprovoked invasion of Ukraine. It is unclear exactly what information Carsten L. passed on, but the Federal Intelligence Service (BND) said the incident took place this year.
The BND began an internal investigation into the matter as soon as it became aware of the possibility of treason within its own ranks, BND chief Bruno Kahl said in a separate statement quoted by Reuters.
The BND will not provide any further details on the case until federal prosecutors conclude their investigation, Kahl said.
The chief noted the need for "restraint and confidentiality" with respect to the case.
"With Russia, we are dealing with an actor whose unscrupulousness and willingness to use violence have to be reckoned with," Kahl said. "Every detail of this process that is made public means an advantage for this opponent in its intention to harm Germany."
The case came days after Austria said it had identified a 39-year-old Greek citizen suspected of spying for Russia. Austrian media said on December 19 that the suspect is the son of a Russian diplomat.
Austria's Interior Ministry said the suspect gathered information in Austria related to Russia's war in Ukraine. The ministry added that the suspect was apprehended in late March but released until trial.
With reporting by AFP and Reuters
U.S. Hits Russian Naval Entities With Sanctions
The United States is imposing sanctions on 10 Russian naval entities over the country's operations against Ukrainian ports, the U.S. State Department said on December 22 as Washington increases pressure on Moscow over its invasion of Ukraine. The action comes a day after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy met with U.S. President Joe Biden in Washington and delivered a speech to Congress during which he thanked the United States for its support of Ukraine in the conflict and pleaded for more weapons. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Jailed Iranian Rapper Reportedly Attempts Suicide
Jailed Iranian dissident rapper Saman Yasin Seydi, who was sentenced to death last month, has attempted suicide in prison, an informed source has told RFE/RL's Radio Farda.
Saman Yasin, who is in the Rajaei-Shahr prison near the Iranian capital of Tehran, tried to take his own life on the evening of December 20 by taking a large number of pills, the source said, adding that the rapper was returned to his prison ward after leaving the prison hospital, where he had his stomach pumped.
A rapper from Kermanshah Province -- a northwestern region with a significant Kurdish population and which has been a focus of the government crackdown -- has been accused of acting against the country's security and "waging war against God." He was sentenced to death on November 7.
The source told Radio Farda that the 24-year-old rapper was denied the right to a lawyer during his interrogation and court sessions, and that the court forced him to accept a public defender.
Iran's judiciary often forces such a scenario, as public defenders rarely have enough time to prepare for a case while some have been known to take the state's side.
The Kurdistan Human Rights Network has said that since his arrest, Saman Yasin has been subjected to "severe" physical and mental torture, including being kept in solitary confinement, being kept in a morgue, being severely abused and thrown from a height, and being forced to make confessions under the pressure of security interrogators.
At least 12 men have been sentenced to death in Iran without due process, according to the Center for Human Rights in Iran. Another 25 face charges that could carry the death penalty.
Carlos Kasper, a member of the German federal parliament and a political sponsor of Saman Yasin, wrote on Twitter that he was "shocked" at the news of the artist's suicide attempt.
"The suicide attempt was prompted by the inhumane prison conditions! This has to stop! I demand his immediate release from prison and access to adequate medical support," Casper added.
Since the death of Mahsa Amini after she was detained for allegedly wearing a head scarf improperly, Iranians have flooded the streets across the country to protest a lack of rights, with women and schoolgirls making unprecedented shows of support in the biggest threat to the Islamic government since the 1979 revolution.
Last month, 227 lawmakers from the 290-seat parliament led by hard-liners urged the judiciary to approve death sentences for some protesters arrested amid the recent wave of demonstrations.
Two public executions have already taken place, according to the authorities, and rights groups say many others have been handed death sentences, while at least two dozen others face charges that could carry the death penalty.
The activist HRANA news agency said that, as of December 13, at least 431 protesters had been killed during the unrest, including 68 minors, as security forces try to stifle widespread dissent.
The Oslo-based Iran Human Rights Organization says the number of executions in Iran has exceeded 500 this year.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
De Facto Nagorno-Karabakh Leader Has Russian Citizenship Revoked
Russian President Vladimir Putin has revoked the citizenship of a billionaire of Armenian descent after he eschewed his homeland to move to the breakaway Azerbaijani region of Nagorno-Karabakh.
Ruben Vardanyan said on September 1 that he was looking to give up his Russian citizenship to make the move to Nagorno-Karabakh with an understanding of all the risks he may face.
Putin granted the request on December 22, along with five others, including businessman Konstantin Sidorov, who works in Britain and is known for his work in IT companies Inline Technology Group and RRC Group.
Armenia and Azerbaijan have been locked in a conflict over Nagorno-Karabakh for decades. Some 30,000 people were killed in a war in the early 1990s that left ethnic Armenians in control of the breakaway region and seven adjacent districts of Azerbaijan proper.
The two sides fought another war in 2020 that lasted six weeks and killed thousands of people on both sides before a Russian-brokered cease-fire, resulting in Armenians losing control over parts of the region and the adjacent districts.
Vardanyan has said that after the war "many people in Artsakh (the Armenian name for Nagorno-Karabakh) started feeling that they had been abandoned."
He then settled in Nagorno-Karabakh, moved all of his assets in Russia to his family fund, and subsequently became de facto state minister, an equivalent of prime minister in Nagorno-Karabakh.
Vardanyan, 54, was born in Yerevan. He is the former chief executive officer and shareholder of the Troika Dialog investment bank that was bought by Sberbank in 2011.
Last year, Forbes estimated Vardanyan's assets at $1 billion.
Since Russia launched its unprovoked invasion of Ukraine in late February, many oligarchs and business people have left Russia amid Western sanctions targeting some Russian tycoons close to the Kremlin over its aggression against Ukraine.
Kosovo Serbs Present Conditions For Removing Roadblocks At Protest In North
More than 1,000 ethnic Serbs protested in northern Kosovo on December 22 to demand the release of detained Serbs and other conditions that they say must be met before they will remove several roadblocks erected in the area.
Goran Rakic, president of the Serbian List party, presented three conditions at the protest, which drew about 1,500 Serbs to the village of Rudare, where they waved Serbian flags and held up a 250-meter-long Serbian flag banner as they marched in the street. The protest lasted about an hour and passed peacefully and without any incidents reported.
In addition to the release of fellow Serbs, the protesters demanded the withdrawal of special units of the Kosovo police and the "withdrawal of secret lists for the arrest and killing of Serbs."
Rakic told the crowd that without the fulfillment of these conditions there will be no dismantling of the barricades. He said that the solution to this crisis was "exclusively in Pristina."
Kosovo declared independence from Serbia in 2008, but Belgrade and five EU member states along with China and Russia have not recognized the move.
Tensions have flared recently over scheduled elections, which had to be postponed after the Serbian List said it would boycott them, and after Pristina moved to implement a car-license-plate conversion plan.
Rakic has previously said that Kosovar Prime Minister Albin Kurti plans to "kill Serbs" at the barricades, but what Kurti actually expressed in an interview with The Guardian newspaper was concern that "the removal of the barricades could lead to possible casualties."
Kosovar Interior Minister Xhelal Svecla has also denied that the police had lists on which they rely to arrest former policemen of Serbian nationality.
The protest drew members of the Serbian community who live south of the Ibar River, which separates northern Kosovo from the south, and who are mainly workers employed in Serbian institutions in Kosovo.
Some of the protesters told RFE/RL they took part in the protest to fight for their rights, but others said they were forced to participate.
The protest was held at the location of one of the barricades erected by local Serbs on December 10 after the arrest of former policeman Dejan Pantic on suspicion of involvement in an attack on Central Election Commission officials on December 6.
Svecla, speaking at a news conference in the northern city of Mitrovica, said Kosovo had asked its international partners to transfer Pantic to an appropriate detention center. Reuters reported that a transfer would entail an airlift by helicopter because the barricades prevent a transfer over land.
Svecla also said his police force could remove the barricades but that he wanted either the Serbs or troops in the NATO-led international peacekeeping mission in Kosovo (KFOR) to remove them.
"For the sake of stability we are waiting for them to be removed by those who set them up or KFOR, but even waiting has its end," he said at the news conference.
Pantic's son; the former president of the court in Mitrovica, Nikola Kabasic; the former mayor of Zvecan, Dragisa Milovic; and members of the education and law sectors sent messages saying they wanted peace and expressing no ill-will toward Kurti's government or the majority Albanians in Kosovo.
But they condemned the arrests in northern Kosovo and claimed their goal was to "intimidate" the Serbian people.
Pantic was a member of the Kosovo police force when Serbs in the police, judiciary, and senior city posts collectively resigned last month in protest at Kosovo's decision to move forward with a plan to replace Belgrade-issued car license plates with ones from Pristina.
Ethnic Albanian units have been deployed to fill the security vacuum left after the mass resignations. KFOR troops are also present, and Belgrade has asked KFOR to allow the return of Serbian military and police to the area.
Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said on December 21 the barricades would be removed only when Kosovo forms an association of municipalities with Serbian majorities.
In a message on December 22 to the protest in Rudare, Vucic supported the demands of the Serbs in the north of Kosovo.
With reporting by AFP and Reuters
Iranians Use Yalda Festival To Continue Anti-Government Protests
Iranian protesters have staged fresh demonstrations by taking to the streets and the graves of victims of the government crackdown to protest during a night that is traditionally an ancient festival to mark the winter solstice.
Videos published on social media show people taking to the streets overnight in the western Iranian city of Sanandaj, where they blocked a street by burning tires and chanted "Death to the dictator" and "Death to Khamenei," a reference to Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.
Others reportedly visited the graves of loved ones during the festival, which is celebrated in Iran and other historically Iranian-influenced regions.
The festival, which took on extra meaning this year after several months of unrest that threatens to tear the country apart as protesters fight for the government to respect women's and human rights, is meant to bring family and friends together on the longest and darkest night of the year.
The sister of Javad Heydari, one of the victims of the recent unrest sparked by the death of a young woman in September in police custody, published a video as she visited her brother's grave, where she wrote that "the longest night of the year was the night we searched the city to find your body."
Mohsen Shekari's family published pictures of their visit on Yalda night to their son's grave.
Shekari was executed after an appeal of his sentence on a charge of injuring a security officer was rejected by the Supreme Court. Human rights groups said Shekari's sentence was based on a coerced confession after a grossly unfair process and a "sham" trial.
Meanwhile, Saeed Afkari announced on December 21 that his jailed sister, Elham Afkari, had suffered a sharp deterioration in her health after 14 days on hunger strike.
Mahsa Amini died on September 16 after being arrested by the notorious "morality police" for "improperly" wearing a mandatory Islamic head scarf, or hijab.
Her death, which officials blamed on a heart attack, touched off a wave of anti-government protests in cities across the country. The authorities have met the unrest with a harsh crackdown that rights groups say has killed more than 400 people, including 62 children.
Officials, who have blamed the West for the demonstrations, have vowed to crack down even harder on protesters, with the judiciary leading the way after the unrest entered a fourth month.
The protests pose the biggest threat to the Islamic government since the 1979 revolution.
Several thousand people have been arrested, including many protesters, as well as journalists, lawyers, activists, digital rights defenders, and others.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Turkey Says Sweden Still Has Requirements To Meet To Join NATO
Turkey appreciates Sweden's steps so far to to get its approval to join NATO but is not even "halfway" through fulfilling a list of commitments it made to secure Ankara's support, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on December 22. Cavusoglu said a Swedish court's decision not to extradite a man wanted by Turkey for alleged links to a 2016 failed coup had "poisoned" a positive atmosphere in negotiations on Sweden's membership in the military alliance. Sweden and Finland's joining NATO requires the approval of all 30 members. To read the original story by AP, click here.
More Than 40 Iranian Lawyers Detained So Far During Protests
At least 44 Iranian lawyers have been arrested after representing people detained during three months of nationwide protests sparked by the September 16 death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini while in police custody for allegedly wearing a head scarf improperly.
According to a lawyer's group that follows up on the status of detainees, 20 of the lawyers who have been arrested since September have been released on bail, while the rest are still in jail.
Reports further indicate that stiff sentences have been issued to at least two Iranian lawyers.
Among them, Sina Yousefi, the vice chairman of the Lawyers' Human Rights Commission in East Azarbaijan Province, was sentenced to six months in prison and banned from leaving the country for two years. His electronic devices were also confiscated.
Negin Kiani, a lawyer and a member of the East Azerbaijan Province Bar Association, has also been sentenced to one year in prison, banned from leaving the country, and banned from using mobile phones.
Kiani said that "propaganda against the regime" was one of the charges brought against her by the court.
Anger over the death of Amini has prompted thousands of Iranians to take to the streets to demand more freedoms and women's rights in the biggest threat to the Islamic government since the 1979 revolution.
Since the beginning of the demonstrations and the widespread arrest of protesters by the security forces of the Islamic republic, several lawyers have announced that they will represent the detainees for free.
In many cases, the lawyers of anti-government protesters said Iran's judiciary denied them access to case material to defend their clients.
Among them is Ali Sharifzadeh Ardakani, the lawyer of an Iranian protester sentenced to death who said in a tweet on December 15 that, when he went to court to meet with Mohammad Hosseini and appeal his death sentence, he was refused access to case material and was not allowed to file a power of attorney document "contrary to the law on criminal procedure."
More than 400 people have been killed in the crackdown, according to rights groups. Several thousand more have been arrested, including many protesters, as well as journalists, lawyers, activists, digital rights defenders, and others.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
- By RFE/RL
September 30 Saw Deadliest Crackdown On Iranian Protesters, Says Rights Watchdog
Iranian security forces killed and wounded several dozen protesters in the southeastern city of Zahedan on September 30, a day known as "Bloody Friday," making it the deadliest day of the protests triggered by the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in police custody, Human Rights Watch (HRW) said on December 22. HRW said it had found that at least 12 people, including a boy, were killed and 30 were wounded on September 30, though the actual numbers may be much higher.
UN Nuclear Watchdog Discusses Moscow-Occupied Zaporizhzhya Plant Protections With Russia
The head of the UN nuclear watchdog met on December 22 in Moscow with officials from Russia's military and state atomic energy company as he pursues a long-running drive to set up a protection zone around the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant in Ukraine. Russian company Rosatom described the talks on measures needed to safeguard the plant and the surrounding region as "substantive, useful, and frank." International Atomic Energy Agency Director-General Rafael Grossi indicated that more negotiations were needed after “another round of necessary discussions." To read the original story by AP, click here.
Taliban Violently Disperses Women's Protest Against University Ban
Taliban security forces have used violence and arrested several people as they dispersed a protest by Afghan women against a ruling that bans female students from universities.
Afghanistan's Taliban announced the decision to forbid women from universities late on December 20 in a letter from the Islamist group's education ministry to higher education institutions, drawing immediate condemnation from the international community and the United Nations.
A group of some 50 women dressed in hijabs, some wearing masks, gathered in the capital, Kabul, on December 22 for a peaceful protest march against the move, chanting slogans against the ban, but were attacked and dispersed by Taliban security forces, participants and witnesses told RFE/RL.
The participants intended to gather outside Kabul University, Afghanistan's largest and most prestigious higher education institution, but switched to a different location after a large number of security forces members were deployed there.
One of the women who attended the march, Basira, told RFE/RL that security forces beat some of the participants and took them away, while others managed to escape. A number of journalists covering the protest have been reportedly detained, too.
"Unfortunately, the Taliban turned our protest into violence once again," she told RFE/RL.
She said she did not know the total number of women who were arrested, but said one woman she knows, Zahra Mandaj, was arrested with four others. Basira said she and others avoided arrest by running into houses whose occupants had opened their doors.
Another participant, Shahla Arefi, told RFE/RL that plainclothes female members of the security forces had infiltrated the march and immobilized some protesters who attempted to run when armed Taliban men appeared.
Taliban authorities have not commented on the incident, but the Taliban-led government's minister of higher education defended the decision to ban women from universities.
Nida Mohammad Nadim said in an interview with Afghan television that the ban was necessary to prevent the mixing of genders at universities and because he believes some subjects being taught violated the principles of Islam.
He also said female students had ignored Islamic instructions, including on what to wear, and had failed to be accompanied by a male relative when traveling.
"They were dressing like they were going to a wedding. Those girls who were coming to universities from home were also not following instructions on hijab," he said.
The ban is in place until further notice, he added.
Nadim also pushed back against international condemnation of the ban and said foreigners should stop interfering in Afghanistan's internal affairs.
On December 22, Turkey and Saudi Arabia became the latest Muslim-majority countries to blast the Taliban authorities' move.
Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, speaking at a news conference with his Yemeni counterpart, said that the ban was "neither Islamic nor humane" and called on the Taliban to reverse the move.
The Foreign Ministry of Saudi Arabia, a country that until recently had also enforced sweeping restrictions on women's rights but has now begun to allow them more liberty, voiced "astonishment and regret" at the Taliban's decision.
The ministry said the move was "astonishing in all Islamic countries."
On December 21, the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan urged the Taliban authorities to immediately revoke the decision.
Qatar, which has maintained contact with the Taliban authorities, also condemned the decision.
A statement on December 22 by German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock on behalf of the Group of Seven (G7) advanced economies said gender persecution could amount to a crime against humanity.
The G7 strongly condemned the ban on women from universities, which taken with other measures by the Taliban would seem to be a systematic policy, said Baerbock, who chaired a virtual foreign ministers' meeting on December 22.
"Gender persecution may amount to a crime against humanity under the Rome Statute, to which Afghanistan is a state party," the foreign ministers said in a statement.
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the Taliban was trying to sentence Afghanistan's women "to a dark future without opportunity" by banning them from attending universities.
Inside Afghanistan, where cricket is a hugely popular sport, several cricketers have also condemned the move, while some male students at the medical school of Nangarhar University, in eastern Afghanistan, refused to take exams on December 21 in solidarity with their banned female colleagues.
In neighboring Pakistan, students at Peshawar University in the northwest of the country staged a peaceful demonstration in support of Afghan girls' right to higher education, urging the Taliban to reverse the ban.
With reporting by AP and AFP
Armenia Warns That Blockade Of Nagorno-Karabakh Link Is Causing Dire Situation
Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian has warned that the humanitarian situation in the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh has become precarious as groups of protesters continue to block the Lachin Corridor.
The route is the only land connection across Azerbaijani territory between Armenia and the Nagorno-Karabakh region, and shops and businesses in Yerevan and Stepanakert are beginning to feel the effects after more than a week without deliveries.
"The situation is extremely tense as a result of the illegal blockade by Azerbaijan of the Lachin Corridor," Pahsinian said during a cabinet meeting on December 22., adding he had made a proposal to Azerbaijan to end the standoff.
Armenia has accused Azerbaijan of dispatching the protesters in an attempt to block Armenia's access to the region. Baku denies this.
Karabakh imports items such as cooking oil, dairy products, rice, and virtually all medicines. These and other imports ground to a halt on December 12 after the Azerbaijanis, posing as environmental activists, blocked the corridor, making ecology-related demands.
According to Azerbaijani media, the protesters’ new demand is that Baku establish control over the Lachin Corridor.
Protesters have been blocking the road in a peaceful standoff with Russian troops who belong to a 5,000-strong mission deployed to the region after Armenia and Azerbaijan fought a war in 2020.
Pahsinian scolded Moscow for "not fulfilling the obligation assumed" by Russia as part of the cease-fire deal reached to stop the fighting.
He called on the United Nations or the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) to send a fact-finding mission to the region to clarify and help resolve the situation.
Armenia and Azerbaijan have been locked in a conflict over Nagorno-Karabakh for years. Some 30,000 people were killed in a war in the early 1990s that left ethnic Armenians in control of the breakaway region and seven adjacent districts of Azerbaijan proper.
Nagorno-Karabakh is internationally recognized as part of Azerbaijan.
EU-Ukraine Summit Set For February, Location Yet To Be Determined
The European Union's 27 heads of state and government and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy will hold a summit on February 3, an EU spokesman said on December 22, but the location has not been determined. "I can confirm the EU-Ukraine summit will take place on 3 February and there is an open invitation to President Zelenskiy to visit Brussels," said Barend Leyts, spokesman for the chairman of EU leaders. The spokesman said the invitation for Zelenskiy to visit Brussels did not mean that's where the summit would be held. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
- By Current Time
Russian Ex-Deputy PM Wounded In Ukraine's Donetsk Region
Dmitry Rogozin, the former Russian deputy prime minister and once the head of the state space agency Roskosmos, has been wounded by Ukrainian shelling near the eastern city of Donetsk, which is controlled by Russian separatists. Rogozin wrote on Telegram that he was in hospital and faced surgery after being wounded in the shoulder on December 21. Several others were wounded in the shelling as well. Rogozin said someone "leaked information" on who was in the hotel as he has lived there for several months and it was never targeted. To read the original story by Current Time, click here.
Bulgaria Signs Nuclear Fuel Deal With Westinghouse
Bulgaria's state-owned nuclear power plant Kozloduy signed a deal with Westinghouse Electric Sweden on December 22 to supply it with nuclear fuel for its 1,000 megawatt Russian-built Unit 5, a first step to diversify away from Russian supplies. The European Union country currently relies on Russian nuclear fuel for both units at the 2,000 megawatt Kozloduy plant, but is seeking to boost energy security following Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The plant produces about 35 percent of the country's electricity and currently uses nuclear fuel supplied by the Russian firm Rosatom. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Editors' Picks
Top Trending
Ukrainian Troops Say Russian 'Zombies' Repeatedly Attack Lines Around Bakhmut2
A Tour Of Ukraine's Battle-Scarred Snake Island3
Interview: NYT White House Correspondent On What Every President Gets Wrong About Vladimir Putin4
Ukrainian Forces Prepare For Possible Attack By Belarus5
What The Patriot Missile System Can -- And Can't -- Do For Ukraine6
Zelenskiy, Biden Emphasize Unity As U.S. Announces Patriot Missiles For Ukraine7
Masked Men Throw Sledgehammers On Grounds Of Finnish Embassy In Moscow8
Inside Stepanakert As Azerbaijani Blockade Continues9
Ukrainian Forces Under Relentless Pressure As Fighting Rages In East10
U.S. Lawmakers Unveil $1.7 Trillion Spending Bill That Includes $45 Billion For Ukraine
Subscribe