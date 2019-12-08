Fire At Ukrainian College Claims At Least 10 Lives

The death toll from a fire at a technical college in the southern Ukrainian port city of Odesa has risen to 10, officials say.

Emergency services said on December 8 that rescuers found five bodies in the remains of the building on the weekend, while one of the injured rescue workers died in hospital.

The fire erupted on December 4 at 10:12 a.m. local time on the third floor of the six-story Odesa College of Economics, Law, and Hotel and Restaurant Business, eventually engulfing an area of 4,000 square meters and injuring 30 people.

Prime Minister Oleksiy Honcharuk said eight people remained missing and that the government would provide support to those who have lost relatives.

Honcharuk said several officials in the Odesa region had been fired over the tragedy, which police said could have been caused by arson or overloaded power lines.

A criminal investigation has been opened.

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy declared December 8 a national day of mourning for the victims.

