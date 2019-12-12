Fire Reported On Docked Admiral Kuznetsov, Russia's Only Aircraft Carrier

A fire has broken out on Russia's only aircraft carrier, the Admiral Kuznetsov, while the vessel was undergoing repairs in a shipyard in the northwestern region of Arkhangelsk.



Russian media quoted sources in emergency services and officials at the Zvyozdochka shipyard in the city of Severodvinsk as saying that the fire started in the carrier’s cargo-hold area on December 12.



Eight people were rescued from the ship, three of whom were injured, while one person remains missing, according to the reports.



Efforts to fight the blaze have been complicated by burning diesel fuel on board, they added.

Based on reporting by TASS, Interfax, and RIA Novosti