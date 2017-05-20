Fired FBI Director Comey To Testify Publicly About Trump, Russia Probe

James Comey, the former FBI director whose firing by U.S. President Donald Trump last week triggered an uproar, will testify about his experiences with Trump and the FBI's investigation into Russia-Trump ties, lawmakers said on May 19.

No date has been set as yet for Comey's public appearance before the Senate Intelligence Committee, but it likely will be next month, the committee said.

Mark Warner, the top Democrat on the committee, said Comey "deserves an opportunity to tell his story. Moreover, the American people deserve an opportunity to hear it."

Comey has been at the center of a series of damaging leaks from the White House since he was fired on May 9, including reports that Trump asked him to drop an investigation of Russia's ties with former White House aide Michael Flynn during Trump's first weeks in office.

On May 19, the New York Times reported that Trump told Russian envoys at the White House the day after Comey's firing that he thought Comey was a "nut job."

"I just fired the head of the FBI. He was crazy, a real nut job," Trump reportedly told Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov. "I faced great pressure because of Russia. That’s taken off."

