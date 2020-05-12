Fire Destroys Section Of Sprawling Baku Market

Part of Azerbaijan's largest construction-supplies market was gutted by flames after a fire tore through the EuroHome building materials complex in the country's capital, Baku. It took some 400 firefighters more than two hours to extinguish the flames in the early hours of May 12. No injuries were reported and officials are investigating the cause of the fire. The same market was hit by a blaze in December 2019 which officials blamed on poor fire-safety standards.