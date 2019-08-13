Five People Killed In Car Accident In Russia’s Far East

Five people were killed in Russia's Sakha-Yakutia region when two vehicles collided on August 13 at the 379th kilometer marker along the Lena Federal Highway, Interfax news agency reports.



Four more passengers were injured.



Rescue workers have arrived, and crash site investigators are on the scene.



Twelve people were injured, eight of whom were hospitalized, when a commuter bus collided with a truck on August 7 in Russia’s Far Eastern Sakhalin region.



Twenty-one passengers were in the bus when the accident occurred at the 134th kilometer of the Yuzhno-Sakhalisnk-Oha highway.

On the same day, a woman and two children were killed in a vehicle collision near the Russian city of Novorossiysk, TASS news agency reported.



All three were passengers of a Volkswagen Toureg that collided head on with a Hyundai bus at the 16th kilometer of the Novorossiysk-Kerch Strait highway.



Forty-two people from the bus were injured, 28 of whom were hospitalized.

Based on reporting by Interfax and TASS