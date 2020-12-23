Accessibility links

Special Report
Belarus

Flag Wars: Woman In White And Red Flees Belarus

A woman who has become famous for wearing a white-and-red wedding dress during protests against longtime Belarusian ruler Alyaksandr Lukashenka has fled to Ukraine with her children, fearing persecution. Ina Zaitsava earlier spent three days in an isolation ward and was fined $250 after being detained by police. The old white-red-white flag of Belarus, shunned by Lukashenka, has become a symbol of the protest movement, with demonstrators going to extraordinary lengths to display it, including burying it under ice.

