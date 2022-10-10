Fleeing Russians Find Shelter And Kindness In Kazakhstan
A businessman in the western Kazakh city of Aqtobe has opened a shelter for Russians fleeing President Vladmir Putin's mobilization of troops for the war in Ukraine. People will be able to stay at the shelter for up to three days, with some residents arriving from hospitals after being treated for hypothermia. Kazakhstan's Interior Ministry estimates that some 200,000 Russians have entered the country since the September 21 mobilization order.