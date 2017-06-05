'Multiple Fatalities' Reported In Florida Shooting

Law-enforcement authorities in the United States say there are "multiple fatalities" following a shooting in an industrial area near the city of Orlando, Florida.

The sheriff's department in the county that includes Orlando said on Twitter on June 5 that the "situation" has been contained.

Several roads in Orlando were closed as sheriff's deputies responded to the shooting.

There were no further details.

Orlando was the site of a mass shooting by a gunman who killed 49 people in an attack at a gay nightclub in June 2016.

Based on reporting by AP and dpa

