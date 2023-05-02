News
Former Moldovan Prime Minister Among Eight Charged By Anticorruption Prosecutor Over Airport Contract
Former Moldovan Prime Minister Iurie Leanca is among eight people charged on May 2 in a corruption case over a concession that gave control of the country's main airport to a company associated with businessman and politician Ilan Shor, who fled Moldova in 2019 after the election of pro-Western President Maia Sandu.
The Anticorruption Prosecutor's Office announced the abuse of power charge against Leanca, saying former Economy Minister Valeriu Lazar, former director of the Public Property Agency (APP) Tudor Copaci, and five other former officials face similar charges in the criminal case.
All the accused pleaded not guilty, said Veronica Dragalin, head of Moldova's Anticorruption Prosecutor's Office, at a news conference in Chisinau. They face between four and eight years in prison if convicted.
The 2013 concession handed control of Chisinau International Airport for a 49-year term to a company associated with Shor, who has lived abroad since he left the country in 2019 following fraud and money laundering convictions.
The Anticorruption Prosecutor's Office said damages to the state were more than 392 million lei ($21.8 million).
Other defendants are the interim general director of the airport, Petru Jardan; the former deputy director of APP, Angela Susanu; another official within the APP, Maria Sendila; the former financial director of the airport, Alexandru Ciutac; and head of the economic analysis service of airport, Alla Tubari.
The prosecutor's office said in a statement that the accused issued the concession in 2013 in the interest of a "criminal group" and "criminal organization."
Prosecutors say Leanca was to receive money from Shor and would have benefited from flights with private planes paid for by Shor.
Leanca, 59, has held several high-level political positions representing the Liberal Democratic Party of Moldova (PLDM). He was deputy prime minister and foreign minister from 2009-13 before becoming prime minister in 2013 and serving through 2015.
After leaving the PLDM, he created a new "political project" and ran unsuccessfully in the European Parliament elections on the list of a Romanian party.
As part of the investigation, the Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office and the Agency for the Recovery of Criminal Assets seized the assets and capital of Avia Invest, the former company granted the concession to run the airport. Defendants' assets, including those from abroad, also were seized.
Chisinau International Airport returned to state ownership on March 27 based on a decision of the Chisinau Court of Appeal. Avia Invest had been accused of not making the promised investments in the development of the airport.
Avia Invest has said it would sue the government over the transfer of the airport to state management.
The return of the airport to the state management was welcomed by Sandu and other Moldovan leaders as an important result in the fight against corruption.
With reporting by Reuters
UN Will Stay In Afghanistan But Funding Is Drying Up, Guterres Says
The United Nations will stay in Afghanistan to deliver aid to millions of desperate Afghans despite the Taliban's restrictions on its female staff, but funding is drying up, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on May 2. "We are determined to seek the necessary conditions to keep delivering," Guterres said after a meeting of envoys from more than 20 countries in Qatar to discuss a common approach to Afghanistan. Guterres also warned of a shortfall in financial pledges for a UN humanitarian appeal this year, which is just over 6 percent funded. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
U.S.-Hosted Talks Between Armenia, Azerbaijan Enter Second Day
Dialogue between Yerevan and Baku is key to achieving lasting peace in the South Caucasus, U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said ahead of the second day of a U.S.-hosted meeting of delegations from Armenia and Azerbaijan aimed at reaching "lasting peace" in the region.
Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan and Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and their delegations resumed the meeting on May 2, an Armenian Foreign Ministry spokesperson told RFE/RL's Armenian Service, as Washington spearheads efforts to quell long-standing tensions over Nagorno-Karabakh.
"Dialogue is key to reaching a lasting peace in the South Caucasus region," Blinken tweeted on May 1 as the talks opened. The tweet included photos of Blinken warmly greeting Mirzoyan and Bayramov.
Tensions have flared in recent weeks over a checkpoint installed by Azerbaijan on a key road linking Armenia to Nagorno-Karabakh, a region inside Azerbaijan populated mostly by ethnic Armenians.
After the talks got under way on May 1, U.S. State Department spokesman Vedant Patel said Washington is optimistic that peace and stability between Armenia and Azerbaijan can be achieved.
"The secretary believes that direct dialogue is key to resolving issues and reaching a lasting peace," Patel added.
No details were released after the first day of discussions, which are being held at a new State Department facility in Arlington, Virginia, a suburb of Washington. U.S. officials familiar with the negotiations described the discussions as "constructive" in comments to reporters. The talks are expected to last several days.
Arman Yeghoyan, chairman of the European Integration Committee, said the negotiations cover the entire spectrum of Armenian-Azerbaijani relations.
Yerevan has the highest possible expectations from the negotiations, said Yeghoyan without elaborating.
The Kremlin responded to the talks by saying any effort to resolve the conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan is welcome but the basis of any long-term solution should be a Russian-brokered peace agreement signed in 2020.
There is "no alternative" to that deal, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on May 2.
"For the moment, there is no other legal basis that would help a resolution," Peskov added. "There is no alternative to these trilateral documents," he told reporters in Moscow.
Armenia says the checkpoint, set up on April 23, is a violation of the 2020 Moscow-brokered cease-fire. Azerbaijan said it established the checkpoint in response to what it said were Armenian weapon supplies to Nagorno-Karabakh. Yerevan denies that charge.
Armenia and Azerbaijan have fought two wars over Nagorno-Karabakh -- in 1990 and 2020 -- and regularly clash over the territory.
With reporting by RFE/RL's Armenian Service, AFP, and Reuters
Five Kazakhs Killed During Antigovernment Unrest Last Year Convicted Posthumously
A court in Kazakhstan's largest city, Almaty, has posthumously convicted five men who were shot dead during unprecedented antigovernment protests in January last year. The Bostandyq district court found the men guilty of taking part in mass unrest and attacking state buildings. The men's relatives said the ruling will be appealed. According to them, the men were victims of police and security officers who opened fire on protesters following a presidential order "to shoot to kill without warning." At least 238 people, including 19 law enforcement officers, were killed across Kazakhstan during the protests. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Kazakh Service, click here.
Tinder Owner Match Group Swipes Left On Russia, Pledging Exit By June 30
Tinder owner Match Group has said it will quit Russia by June 30, citing the need to protect human rights, one of many Western firms to leave since Moscow sent troops into Ukraine last year. "Our brands are taking steps to restrict access to their services in Russia and will complete their withdrawal from the Russian market by June 30, 2023," Match said in an annual impact report published on May 1. Many digital services providers with few staff in Russia, such as Spotify and Netflix, pulled out shortly after Moscow began its military campaign in Ukraine in February 2022. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Russia Summons Polish Diplomat Over Embassy School 'Seizure'
Russia on May 2 summoned Poland's charge d'affaires to protest what it called the "seizure" of its embassy school building in Warsaw last week. Poland took over the building on April 29, arguing that Russia was illegally occupying Polish state property. Russia called the move an "illegal seizure" and said it would "not go without a proper response from us." Already-hostile relations between Russia and Poland have worsened since the start of the war in Ukraine. Warsaw has positioned itself as one of Kyiv's staunchest allies. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
U.S. Citizen, Two Canadians From Ukraine's International Legion Killed Near Bakhmut
A U.S. citizen, Cooper Andrews, 26, and two Canadians, Kyle Porter, 27, and Cole Zelenco, 21, have been killed in action around the fiercely contested Ukrainian city of Bakhmut, CBC News and CNN reported on May 1. According to Andrews's mother, her son was killed on April 19, while CBC News reported that Porter and Zelenco died on April 26 after Russian artillery shelled Ukrainian positions. Only Zelenco's body -- which was retrieved and transported to the Ukrainian city of Kharkiv -- has been founds so far. To read the original story by Current Time, click here.
Siberian Actor Flees Russia After Slashing Wrists On Stage
An actor from a theater in Russia’s Siberian region of Buryatia, who in March slit his wrists while on stage to protest the firing of the company's artistic director over his stance against Russia's ongoing invasion of Ukraine, has left the country.
Artur Shuvalov of the Russian Drama Theater in Buryatia's capital, Ulan-Ude, on May 2 confirmed to RFE/RL reports saying that he left Russia fearing for his safety.
Shuvalov said he is currently in an unspecified post-Soviet nation and plans to move to another country after he manages to arrange the trip of his wife and his child to his current location.
On March 29, Shuvalov cut his wrists with a knife at the end of a play in front of a live audience, saying he and his colleagues have been under pressure for a year over their attempts to get back the theater's artistic director, Sergei Levitsky, who was fired last year for openly condemning Russia's ongoing full-scale invasion of Ukraine.
Shuvalov's wife, Svetlana Polyanskaya, who worked as an actress at the same theater, resigned in March after coming under constant pressure from management for her stance on Levitsky's reinstatement.
Since Levitsky was fired, the theater's actors have demanded local authorities reinstate him and have conducted different forms of protests, including the removal of the symbols of Russia's aggression against Ukraine from the theater's facade and raising awareness of the situation in local media.
Shuvalov told RFE/RL that he decided to flee Russia after sources informed him that authorities planned to forcibly hospitalize him for a so-called assessment of his psychiatric stability.
"I took the threat of being placed in a psychiatric clinic very seriously...given how often punitive psychiatric incarceration is being used these days against activists, and also remembering Soviet-time dissidents who were kept in psychiatric clinics for years," Shuvalov said, adding he does not support Russia's "current regime and its decision to start the war" against Ukraine.
"It does not mean that I do not like Russia, Buryatia.... As soon as the regime changes, I will come back," Shuvalov said.
Almaty Municipal Lawmaker Resigns After Controversial Facebook Post On Ukraine
A municipal lawmaker representing the ruling Amanat (Heritage) party in Kazakhstan’s largest city, Almaty, has resigned following a public outcry caused by a post she made in the comments section of a Deutsche Welle post on the war in Ukraine. Anna Bashinskaya said in the comment that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy should target Turkey instead of launching a military offensive against Russian troops in Moscow-annexed Crimea because "it is warm there all year round." In her resignation on May 2, she said her comment was "improper" and she offered her "sincere apologies to all compatriots and fellow party members." To read the original story by RFE/RL's Kazakh Service, click here.
Court In Russia's Far East Cuts Jailed Former Vladivostok Mayor's Sentence By Four Years
A court in Russia has cut the 16 1/2-prison term of the ex-mayor of the Far Eastern city of Vladivostok, Oleg Gumenyuk, to 12 years. The court of appeals on May 2 also lowered the fine Gumenyuk was ordered to pay by 10 million rubles to 140 million rubles ($1.76 million) . Gumenyuk, who was sentenced in January on bribe-taking charges, maintains his innocence. The probe against Gumenyuk was launched in late May last year, two weeks after his resignation. To read the original story from RFE/RL's Siberia.Realities, click here.
Rallies In Tehran Again Call For Change Of Leadership As City Enforces Hijab Law
Demonstrations erupted in various parts of the Iranian capital of Tehran as the city steps up enforcement of the mandatory hijab rule, angering residents who for months have protested over what they see as the government's intrusion into their daily lives.
Rallies took place late on May 1 in the capital's districts of Sattarkhan, Aryashahr, Tehranpars, and Gohardasht Karaj, as citizens chanted "Death to the oppressor, long live the worker," "Woman, life, freedom," and "Death to Khamenei," a reference to Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.
Similar protests were held in the central Iranian city of Isfahan, where demonstrators chanted slogans supporting workers, political prisoners, and the imprisoned Iranian rapper Toomaj Salehi.
Slogans like "We've come again, the uprising continues" and "It's time for the clerical government to end" rang through the streets in Isfahan.
Meanwhile, in Tehran’s western neighborhood of Aryashahr, protesters shouted slogans against the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) and decrying deteriorating living conditions.
The upsurge in unrest comes as Tehran tries to crack down on women appearing in public without the mandatory hijab.
Tehran's mayor, Alireza Zakani, has said the city is gradually increasing surveillance in areas such as subway stations where women without a hijab are being barred from entering public transport.
“We will proceed according to the country’s laws in this regard," he recently told City Council.
The death of Mahsa Amini in Tehran in September, which officials blamed on a heart attack, touched off a wave of anti-government protests that authorities have met with a harsh crackdown that rights groups say has killed more than 500 people, including 71 children.
Officials, who have blamed -- without providing evidence -- the West for the demonstrations, have vowed to crack down even harder on protesters, with the judiciary leading the way after the unrest entered a fourth month.
At the same time, many local authorities, especially in larger cities, are trying to ratchet up enforcement of the hijab law.
The protests pose the biggest threat to the Islamic government since the 1979 revolution.
Several thousand people have been arrested, including many protesters, as well as journalists, lawyers, activists, digital rights defenders, and others.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Noted Russian Fashion Designer Valentin Yudashkin Dead At 59
Noted Russian fashion designer Valentin Yudashkin has died at the age of 59, his wife said on May 2. Yudashkin was diagnosed with kidney cancer in 2016. He rose to prominence in the late 1980s, dressing the Soviet Union's first lady, Raisa Gorbacheva, while exhibiting his fashion creations in the West. Yudashkin's death came two days after another prominent Russian fashion designer, Vyacheslav Zaitsev, who was known in the West as "Red Dior" and whom Yudashkin considered a mentor, died at the age of 85. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
Iran Opens Legal Cases Against Actresses Who Attended Event Without Wearing Hijab
Tehran police say legal cases have been filed against prominent Iranian cinema and television actresses for appearing at a public event without wearing a hijab.
The Tehran Police Information Center announced the cases on May 2, after earlier reporting that legal cases had been filed against actresses Katayoun Riahi and Pantea Bahram for similar offenses.
The center cited "unveiling the hijab in public and publishing images on social media" as the reason for filing the cases against the actresses.
Motamed-Arya also had previously appeared without a mandatory hijab at a public funeral ceremony on April 18 along with actresses Golab Adineh and Riahi.
"It is regrettable that our most beautiful and transparent heartfelt beliefs have been trampled by hypocrisy, dictatorship, ignorance, and deceit," veteran Iranian actress Afsaneh Bayegan, who attended the same public event without wearing a mandatory hijab, said on Instagram.
"Today, for all the children of my homeland, for the hearts of all grieving mothers, and for truth and enlightenment, this is my heart's voice: In the name of a woman, life and freedom; in the name of a man, homeland and prosperity," she added.
Such acts of civil disobedience have increased in Iran, where the country's "hijab and chastity" law requires women and girls over the age of 9 to wear a head scarf in public, since the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini while in the custody of the morality police on September 16 for an alleged hijab offense.
Since Amini's death, Iranians have flooded onto the streets across the country to protest against a lack of rights, with women and schoolgirls putting up unprecedented shows of support in what is considered to be one of the biggest threats to the Islamic government since the 1979 revolution.
The protests have provoked a deadly state crackdown, with law enforcement and security forces killing scores of demonstrators, according to human rights groups.
While the protests appear to be waning, resistance to the hijab is likely to increase, analysts say, as it is seen now as a symbol of the state's repression of women and the deadly crackdown on society.
In recent weeks, officials have warned women to respect the hijab law and have threatened to punish violators. The authorities have also shut down businesses, restaurants, cafes, and in some cases pharmacies due to the failure of owners or managers to observe Islamic laws and hijab rules.
Several Iranian cinematographers and prominent public figures have also been summoned by the police or arrested, including director Hamid Pourazari.
Other celebrities, including actor Hamid Farrokhnejad, have been interrogated and have had their passports confiscated after showing support for the protests.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Belarusian Lawyer Who Advised Imprisoned Activists Goes On Trial
MINSK -- Belarusian lawyer Anastasia Lazarenka, who advised activists jailed for taking part in mass protests challenging the official results of an August 2020 presidential election, has been put on trial herself as the regime's crackdown on dissent continues.
Judge Svyatlana Charapanava of the Minsk City Court began overseeing Lazarenka's trial on May 2, almost a year after the 40-year-old lawyer was arrested and charged with organizing an unsanctioned mass gathering, organizing and preparing actions that blatantly aimed to disrupt social order, and the misusing personal data of Belarusian police officers and judges.
The first two charges stem from Lazarenka's free legal consultations to jailed activists outside the Minsk Akrestsina detention center in 2020. The third charge alleges she published information on police officers on the social media platform Telegram.
Separately on May 2, Minsk City Court Judge Yauhen Pisarevich started the trial of artist Henadz Drazdou.
The 64-year-old Drazdou was arrested in August 2022 upon his arrival from a trip to Ukraine and charged with "facilitating extremist activities."
Investigators said at the time that they had searched Drazdou's home and found photos of the artist posing with Ukrainian soldiers.
State media reports said later that Drazdou also took part in anti-government protests in Belarus in 2020, blocking roads, talking to "radical opposition activists," and "planning illegal activities."
Hundreds of people have been handed prison terms after a presidential election in August 2020 in which the country's authoritarian ruler, Alyaksandr Lukashenka, claimed victory while rights activists and opposition politicians said the poll was rigged.
Belarus witnessed unprecedented unrest over the election results that lasted for several months.
Thousands were detained in the protests, and there have been credible reports of torture and ill-treatment of detainees by security forces. Several people died during the crackdown.
The 68-year-old Lukashenka has leaned heavily on Russian support amid Western sanctions while punishing the opposition and arresting or forcing abroad many of its leaders.
The United States, the European Union, and several other countries have refused to recognize Lukashenka's self-declared victory.
U.S. Prosecutors Indict Russian Citizen For Money Laundering, Illegally Transmitting Over $150 Million
U.S. Attorney Ryan K. Buchanan said on May 1 that a Russian citizen, Feliks Medvedev, has been indicted on one count of operating an unlicensed money-transmitting business and 39 counts of money laundering. “These types of criminal actions pose a serious danger to the integrity of our financial system,” Buchanan said in a statement, adding that the 41-year resident of Buford, Georgia, is suspected of registering eight companies in Georgia that were used to transmit over $150 million in a series of 1,300 transactions. The U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation has launched a probe into the case. To read the original story of the Current Time, click here.
At Least 13 Killed In Rain-Related Incidents Across Pakistan
Eight tourists who went missing over the weekend when their jeep fell into a river in Pakistan-administered Kashmir have been declared dead by rescuers, who could not find any of them despite a massive search, police said on May 2. The incident happened on April 30 in Neelam Valley, a district in the Himalayan region. At least four other people were killed in various rain-related incidents in southwestern Balochistan Province, while a boy was killed in Karachi, the capital of southern Sindh Province. To read the original story by AP, click here.
Kazakh Journalist Sentenced To 25 Days After Online Call For Protest
Kazakh journalist Duman Mukhammedkarim has been sentenced to 25 days in jail on a charge of violating regulations on public gatherings. Mukhammedkarim's lawyer, Ghalym Nurpeisov, said on May 2 that a court in the southern town of Qonaev sentenced his client overnight. Mukhammedkarim was detained on May 1. The charge stems from an online call he allegedly made to Almaty residents to hold a rally against the government's move to introduce visa-free entrance to Kazakhstan for Chinese citizens. Last month, Mukhammedkarim served 25 days in jail on a similar charge. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Kazakh Service, click here.
Armenia's Population Drops Under 3 Million For First Time Since Independence
Armenia’s population is just below 3 million people, data from the census conducted in October shows. That amounts to some 90,000 fewer people than in 2011, when the previous census was conducted. The total figure of 2,928,914 includes people who have been absent from the country for up to a year. The number of people physically residing in Armenia at the time of the census was 233,000 fewer than in 2011. It was the first time the Caucasus country's population dropped below 3 million since gaining independence in 1991. The census was the third since 1991. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Armenian Service,click here.
One Militant Killed, Seven Arrested In Pakistan, Military Says
One militant was killed and seven others were arrested in raids on hideouts of the Pakistani Taliban, known as Tehrik-e Taliban (TTP), near the Afghan border on May 1, the military said in a statement. The radical group, which is separate from the Afghan Taliban but is allied with it, has not commented on the raids. TTP militants have staged a gradual comeback in Pakistan's tribal districts following a deadlock with the Pakistani authorities in peace talks launched last year. The Pakistani military has increased operations in the region. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Radio Mashaal, click here.
UN Says Taliban Envoy Can Meet Pakistani, Chinese Ministers Next Week
A UN Security Council committee late on May 1 agreed to allow the Taliban administration's foreign minister, Amir Khan Muttaqi, to travel to Pakistan from Afghanistan next week to meet with the foreign ministers of Pakistan and China, diplomats said. Muttaqi has long been subjected to a travel ban, asset freeze, and arms embargo under Security Council sanctions. According to a letter to the 15-member Security Council's Taliban sanctions committee, Pakistan's UN mission requested an exemption for Muttaqi to travel between May 6-9 "for a meeting with the foreign ministers of Pakistan and China." To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
At Least Three Dead In Russian Shelling Of Kherson As Moscow Escalates Air Attacks
At least three civilians were killed and several wounded in fresh Russian shelling in the southern Ukrainian region of Kherson, regional authorities said on May 2, as Moscow escalated its bombardment of southern Ukraine amid protracted fighting for the control of Bakhmut in the east.
Ukraine retook parts of Kherson in November as the Russian troops withdrew eastward across the Dnieper River. Russia kept on shelling the region from across the Dnieper regularly and recently stepped up such attacks, which Ukrainian authorities say are now occurring daily.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's full-scale invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensives, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war, click here.
Three people were killed and five more were wounded by Russian artillery fire and air strikes on May 2 in Kherson city and the Bilozerka suburb several kilometers to the east, the Kherson Regional Prosecutor's Office said.
The attack also damaged civilian infrastructure, including residential buildings, commercial outlets, and vehicles, it said.
The head of the regional military administration, Oleksandr Prokudin, said that in the 24 hours before the deadly May 2 attack, the region had been targeted 71 times.
Natalia Humenyuk, a spokeswoman for Ukraine's southern military command, said the intensified Russian shelling of civilian targets in the south is meant to divert public attention from the lack of Russian successes elsewhere on the battlefield.
"This is more related to the fact that the enemy has obtained no clear victories -- there are no convincing advances in eastern Ukraine, there are no successes along the front line in the southern direction," Humenyuk told Ukrainian television on May 1.
Russia also launched a rocket attack on the eastern city of Kramatorsk overnight, wounding at least one person and causing damage to a school, the head of the Donetsk regional military administration, Pavlo Kyrylenko, reported on May 2, without providing further details.
Separately, a spokesman for the Russia's southern battle group said Russian forces struck a railway station on Kramatorsk with rockets fired from a Tornado multiple-rocket launcher and claimed a railcar full of ammunition was destroyed. The Russian account could not be independently verified.
In April last year, 61 people were killed in a Russian strike on the Kramatorsk main railway station, an attack that Human Rights Watch has called "a clear war crime."
Moscow has repeatedly denied targeting civilians since the start of its unprovoked invasion of Ukraine, despite air attacks often hitting hospitals, residential buildings, schools, and other civilian infrastructure.
In Donetsk, Ukrainian defenders repelled 41 attacks over the past 24 hours, most of them concentrated in the Bakhmut-Avdiyivka-Maryinka direction, the General Staff of the Ukrainian military said in its daily report on May 2, adding that Russia carried out a number of air strikes in the area.
On May 1, Russian missile strikes targeted northern and central Ukraine, killing a 14-year-old boy in the Chernihiv region and two people in the city of Pavlohrad in the Dnipropetrovsk region, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said.
Forty other people were injured in Pavlohrad, Zelenskiy said in his nightly address.
WATCH: Recently freed in a prisoner swap, Ukrainian soldier Valeria Subotina told Current Time how she endured 327 days of Russian captivity as a prisoner of war.
Russia's Defense Ministry said in a statement that its forces had carried out missile strikes against Ukrainian locations, and claimed its missiles had all hit designated military sites.
Meanwhile, the Kremlin on May 2 rejected a U.S. assessment of Russian military casualties in Ukraine, saying it had been "plucked from thin air."
The White House on May 1 said it estimates that since December Russia has suffered 100,000 casualties, including more than 20,000 killed in fighting for control of Bakhmut and other parts of eastern Ukraine.
White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said nearly half those killed since December were Wagner group mercenaries, many of them convicts who were released from prison to join Russia's fight.
The new figures suggest that Russian losses have accelerated in recent months. U.S. General Mark Milley, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, said in November that Russia had suffered well over 100,000 killed or wounded in the first eight months of the war.
Moscow's last public account of its own casualties was in September, when Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said 5,937 Russian soldiers had been killed in the conflict.
None of the figures can be independently verified.
With reporting by AP and Reuters
HRW Says Actions By Kyrgyz, Tajik Forces In 2022 Conflict 'Likely Amount To War Crimes'
ALMATY, Kazakhstan -- Actions carried out by Kyrgyz and Tajik forces during a four-day conflict along the Central Asian countries’ contested border that left more than 100 civilians and soldiers dead in September included “serious violations of the laws of war by both sides,” Human Rights Watch said.
The report, released on May 2, is the first by a major rights watchdog since the most lethal incident yet in a conflict that has its roots in border disagreements originating from when both countries were part of the Soviet Union.
HRW said many of the actions by the countries “likely amount to war crimes,” in what was at the time the second large-scale conflict between the two neighbors in 18 months.
Incidents highlighted in the report included attacks on civilian vehicles and ambulances, the “indiscriminate” use of explosives, extrajudicial killings by military forces, and arson attacks on homes and civilian infrastructure.
In a series of recommendations, the group called on both governments to hold perpetrators to account for “serious violations of international humanitarian law” and train their armed forces personnel on the application of international humanitarian law in conflict situations.
The group also said that any agreement reached in ongoing border demarcation talks should acknowledge the rights of local populations “to education, adequate housing, and water” in the fertile but densely populated and water-stressed region.
HRW’s 89-page report drew on 86 interviews, including 69 with eyewitnesses, victims, or relatives of victims; 10 days of onsite investigations in October and November 2022; a review of medical records and other documents; an analysis of satellite imagery; the verification of 12 videos showing attacks and their aftermath; and 3D modeling to analyze the impact of a laser-guided bomb attack and attacks on medical vehicles.
The focus of the report was the conflict’s impact on civilians rather than military personnel.
HRW documented 37 civilian deaths, five of them children, and injuries to 36 others on both sides. But “considering media reports and official victim lists, the full number could reach 51 civilians killed and 121 injured,” HRW said, not including casualties among military personnel.
WATCH: There are burned-out shops, destroyed homes, and many stories of death and destruction on both sides of the Kyrgyz-Tajik border following clashes between the two countries that have claimed around 100 lives. (Published on September 19, 2022)
Well over 100,000 people were displaced in Kyrgyzstan during the conflict. Tajikistan has not released a figure for the number of people displaced in the conflict.
Prior to April 2021, when dozens died in brutal clashes, conflicts tended not to spread or to result in full-scale military mobilizations along the frontier.
The report does not draw a conclusion as to who started the September conflict.
Speaking at the UN General Assembly just days after the conflict, Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov said that Tajikistan “attacked” Kyrgyzstan.
The Tajik Foreign Ministry accused Kyrgyzstan of "an attack on the territory of Tajikistan along the entire line of the border with Kyrgyzstan."
In an interview with RFE/RL ahead of the report’s release, HRW’s Senior Crisis and Conflict Researcher Jean-Baptiste Gallopin said that international humanitarian law “applies equally to all parties of a conflict.”
“Whether an army is attacking or defending, it has the same duty not to violate the laws of war,” Gallopin said. "That means in particular the principle of distinction between military and civilian targets and the principle of proportionality in the use of force."
HRW said that the third day of the conflict -- September 16 -- was particularly packed with violations.
“At around 5 p.m. that day, the evidence indicated that Kyrgyz forces used a Bayraktar TB-2 drone to deliver a laser-guided bomb near Tajik forces minutes after they arrived in the central square in Ovchi Kalacha, a Tajik town on the border,” HRW wrote.
The explosive hit at a time when local civilians were gathering next to a mosque after a funeral, killing 10 and wounding 13 others, HRW said, describing the strike as a “disproportionate and apparently indiscriminate attack.”
WATCH: Fresh clashes erupted at the border between Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan on September 16, with both sides accusing each other of using heavy weaponry in fighting that has killed at least three people and wounded dozens over three days. (Published on September 16, 2022)
On the same day, Tajik soldiers repeatedly fired on cars carrying Kyrgyz civilians fleeing the fighting, the report stated.
One Kyrgyz woman interviewed said that her family crawled out of their car “to avoid being killed in it if it exploded” after Tajik soldiers shot at them, injuring her husband and son.
The family lay still for some time, but Tajik soldiers opened fire again when they moved, she said.
The report also said Kyrgyz combatants likely fired at ambulances, which enjoy special protection under humanitarian law.
One attack on two "clearly marked" ambulances and a private car carrying civilians on a bridge near the Tajik village of Chorbog in Tajikistan left 10 people dead, including four children and two medical workers.
HRW used 3D modeling to reconstruct the attack and judged that the fire had come from the Kyrgyz village of Dostuk, some 110 meters away.
The group noted that “to intentionally direct attacks against [the ambulances] when they are clearly marked is recognized as a war crime in an international armed conflict, under the statute of the International Criminal Court.”
HRW’s report documented that Tajik forces occupied Kyrgyz villages during the conflict, leaving several virtually destroyed.
On September 16, “Tajik forces overran Kyrgyz forces and, accompanied by Tajik-speaking people in civilian clothes, entered Kyrgyz villages on the border. During this brief occupation, Tajik forces killed at least six civilian men, including three while they were apparently fleeing, and two in apparent extrajudicial executions,” HRW said.
The brief seizure saw wide-scale looting by Tajiks in plainclothes “under the watch of Tajik forces,” with hundreds of homes as well as kindergartens, schools, medical facilities, and administrative buildings burned “in an apparent attempt to clear the area of its population,” the group added.
Human Rights Watch issued a separate recommendation to Tajikistan to investigate these events.
Almost half of the 970-kilometer Kyrgyz-Tajik border has yet to be demarcated, and Kyrgyz President Japarov said on April 17 that progress on border demarcation had “slowed,” and blamed Tajikistan’s commitment to a map from 1924 as the reason for the lack of progress.
“In the past year, I said that we will finish everything by May, because the parties were agreed and work was moving quickly. Unfortunately, nothing has been completed yet,” he said.
Tajikistan has not commented on the progress of the talks.
HRW’s Gallopin said that Tajiks and Kyrgyz living at the border were weary and hungry for peace after having their lives turned upside down by conflicts in successive years.
“Our interviews with people on both sides of the border showed that local populations are tired of these terrifying conflicts and are really yearning for peace,” Gallopin told RFE/RL.
U.S. Speaker Stresses Support For Kyiv, Tells Russian Reporter Moscow Must Pull Out Of Ukraine
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (Republican-California) said on May 1 that the United States will continue to support Ukraine after a Russian journalist suggested McCarthy doesn’t support continuing the supply of U.S. weapons.
Responding to the reporter during a news conference in Israel, McCarthy said he supports aid for Ukraine but does not support “what your country has done to Ukraine."
"I do not support your killing of the children either," McCarthy said, adding, “You should pull out.” The U.S. will continue its support for Ukraine “because the rest of the world sees it just as it is.” To read the original story by AP, click here.
U.S. Says 20,000 Russians Killed In Ukraine War Since December
The White House estimates that since December Russia has suffered 100,000 casualties, including more than 20,000 killed, as Kyiv rebuffed a heavy assault by Russian forces in eastern Ukraine. White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said on May 1 that the U.S. estimate is based on newly declassified American intelligence. The new figures suggest that Russian losses have dramatically accelerated in recent months. General Mark Milley, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, said in November that Russia had suffered well over 100,000 killed or wounded in the first eight months of the war. To read the original story by AP, click here.
Police In Almaty Detain Demonstrators Gathered For Anti-Government Rally
Police in Almaty on May 1 detained about a dozen people at an opposition rally called by fugitive Kazakh oligarch and opposition politician leader Mukhtar Ablyazov.
About 20 people gathered near the Central Park of Culture and Recreation for the afternoon rally before police began making arrests without explanation.
Some demonstrators held signs reading: “There is no road for China on Kazakh land,” while others demanded a fair investigation into unprecedented anti-government protests in the Central Asian nation in January 2022 that began over a sudden fuel price hike and grew into broader unrest against corruption, political stagnation, and widespread injustice. Violent clashes during the demonstrations left at least 238 people dead, including 19 law enforcement officers.
Ablyazov, an outspoken critic of the Kazakh government who received political asylum in France several years ago, is wanted in Kazakhstan and Russia on suspicion of embezzling some $5 billion. Ablyazov rejects the charge as politically motivated.
The fugitive tycoon established the opposition movement Democratic Choice of Kazakhstan (DVK) and regularly uses the Internet to organize unsanctioned anti-government rallies across Kazakhstan. DVK was labelled as extremist and banned in Kazakhstan in March 2018.
Demonstrations were held on May 1 in other cities in Kazakhstan after civil activists announced peaceful rallies in support of Ukraine and Kazakhstan's withdrawal from the Russia-led Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) in which Armenia, Belarus, Kyrgyzstan, and Tajikistan are also members.
Applications filed by some activists for peaceful assemblies on May 1 were refused by authorities citing other events and incomplete information on applications for rallies.
One human rights group reported police surveillance of civil activists in different Kazakh cities, and some activists reportedly were detained or summoned to the police department.
