Former Russian Minister Abyzov Pleads Not Guilty, Ready To Cooperate

A former Russian Cabinet minister seen as an ally of Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev has pleaded not guilty to embezzlement charges and told officials he's willing to cooperate with the investigation.



Mikhail Abyzov made the comments on March 27 during his first appearance in a Moscow court since his arrest a day earlier. His lawyers asked the judge at Moscow Basmanny District Court to release Abyzov on 1 billion rubles ($15.5 million) bail, while prosecutors asked for pretrial detention.



The court did not immediately rule on the motions.



Abyzov’s arrest surprised close watchers of Russian politics, who saw it as another warning sign by Russian security and intelligence agencies against liberal-leaning political figures, many of whom are linked to Medvedev.



The Investigative Committee said earlier that Abyzov was allegedly involved in a criminal group that embezzled 4 billion rubles (about $62 million), from the Siberian Energy Company and Regional Electric Grid in Novosibirsk. Investigators alleged that Abyzov and five accomplices stole the money and transferred the funds abroad.



Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that President Vladimir Putin had been informed in advance about Abyzov.

Liberal-Leaning



Abyzov served as a cabinet minister in 2012-2018, and is considered a close associate of Medvedev, who was president between 2008 and 2012.



After Putin resumed the presidency in 2012, Medvedev returned to become prime minister. Abyzov retained his position in Medvedev's government until last year.



Investigators alleged that Abyzov founded the criminal enterprise in April 2011 -- a year before he was appointed as Minister for Open Government Affairs, whose duties included trying to make the Russian government transparent and accountable.



Abyzov also held several executive positions at major Russian energy firms since the mid-1990s, including a role on the board of directors at the electric power holding company RAO UES.



In 2017, anti-corruption activist Aleksei Navalny reported that Abyzov owns a mansion in Italy worth about $11.7 million. Navalny reported that Abyzov amassed his wealth through his energy-sector connections in Novosibirsk.



Abyzov is one of several liberal-leaning former or current government officials who have been targeted in criminal investigations in recent years.



The 2016 arrest of economics minister Aleksei Ulyukaev was also interpreted as a move by hard-line factions in Russian political circles -- specifically, the head of the state-oil company Rosneft Igor Sechin -- against liberal factions. Ulyukaev was sentenced to eight years in a prison camp in 2017.

