Former Trump Lawyer Cohen Provides Congress With New Documents

Michael Cohen, the former personal attorney of President Donald Trump, has handed over new documents to a congressional panel during a "very productive" eight-hour meeting, the committee's chairman says.

Democratic Representative Adam Schiff told reporters on March 6 that Cohen was cooperative during the closed-door meeting with the House Intelligence Committee, but he did not say what the new documents related to and declined to comment on the specifics of Cohen's testimony.

Cohen has testified three times behind closed doors before Congress and once in a public session.

On February 27, Cohen told a congressional hearing that Trump was "a conman" and "a cheat" and said Trump knew about negotiations during the 2016 election campaign to build a Trump-branded skyscraper in Moscow.

The Associated Press quoted two people familiar with the March 6 testimony as saying Cohen handed over documents to the committee that showed edits made to a false written statement he gave to the panel in 2017 about a Trump real estate project in Moscow.

In his public testimony, Cohen told the House Oversight and Reform Committee that Trump's attorneys, including Jay Sekulow, had reviewed and edited the statement he provided to Congress.

Sekulow has denied wrongdoing, saying in a statement after the hearing that the "testimony by Michael Cohen that attorneys for the president edited or changed his statement to Congress to alter the duration of the Trump Tower Moscow negotiations is completely false."

Cohen has pleaded guilty to lying to Congress on the matter, saying there had been more extensive negotiations between the Trump organization and Russian developers to build a skyscraper in Moscow than had been previously thought.

He is scheduled to begin a three-year prison sentence in May, based on that guilty plea and another in a separate case.

Based on reporting by Reuters and AP