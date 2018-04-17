Former U.S. First Lady Barbara Bush Dies At 92

Former U.S. first lady Barbara Bush has died at the age of 92, her family said.

"A former First Lady of the United States of America and relentless proponent of family literacy, Barbara Pierce Bush passed away Tuesday, April 17, 2018, at the age of 92," the office of her now widower, former U.S. President George H.W. Bush, said in a statement.

They were married for 73 years, and Mrs. Bush was one of only two U.S. first ladies who was also the mother of a president.

The couple's son, George W. Bush, served two terms as U.S. president, from 2001 to 2009.

The other U.S. first lady whose son became president was Abigail Adams, wife of John Adams and mother of John Quincy Adams.

Based on reporting by AP, AFP, and Reuters