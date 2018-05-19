Russian Police Kill Four Gunmen Who Launched Deadly Attack On Church In Chechnya

Russia police shot dead four gunmen who attacked a Russian Orthodox church in the mostly Muslim Russian republic of Chechnya.

Russia's Investigative Committee said in a statement that two police officers were killed and another two wounded in the May 19 clash that also left one churchgoer dead and another one wounded.

The committee added that the four assailants were armed with guns and knives.

Russia's Interfax news agency quoted police in Chechnya as saying the gunmen also carried axes and petrol bombs.

Ramzan Kadyrov, the Kremlin-backed leader of Chechnya, told Russian media that the gunmen attempted to take people hostage inside the Archangel Michael Church in the center of Grozny, the provincial capital.

Kadyrov claimed he personally oversaw the operation in which all the assailants were killed.

The attack in Chechnya has highlighted security challenges in Russia as it prepares to host the World Cup next month.

Chechnya will not host any World Cup matches but will serve as a training base for the Egyptian national team.

