Four Ukrainian Soldiers Killed In Clashes With Russia-Backed Separatists

Kyiv says four Ukrainian soldiers have lost their lives in the latest clashes with Russia-backed separatists in the country's east.



The Defense Ministry said in a statement that the pro-Russia separatists opened fire at Ukrainian military positions in the Donetsk region on July 6, using grenade-launchers, machine guns, and assault rifles.



"We say with sadness that, as a result of the enemy's attacks today, according to the information in our possession, four of our heroes sustained injuries, to which they succumbed," the statement says.



Since April 2014, more than 13,000 people have been killed in fighting between Ukrainian forces and the separatists, who control parts of the Donetsk and Luhansk regions.



A new cease-fire agreement was supposed to go into effect on July 22 in accordance with an agreement reached in Minsk on July 17 by Ukrainian and Russian envoys as well as members of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE).



But the sides have been accusing each other of violating the agreement since then.



Cease-fire road maps announced as part of the Minsk accords -- September 2014 and February 2015 pacts aimed at resolving the conflict -- have contributed to a decrease in fighting but have failed to hold.