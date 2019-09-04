France Explores $15 Billion Relief Plan For Iran, Pending Green Light From Washington

France is prepared to offer Iran $15 billion in credit lines until the end of the year guaranteed by oil in return for Tehran adhering again to the 2015 nuclear deal pending Washington's approval, Reuters reports, citing Western and Iranian sources.

French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves le Drian told Reuters talks on the credit lines were ongoing, but U.S. President Donald Trump must first approve it.

The idea is "to exchange a credit line guaranteed by oil in return for, one, a return to the JCPOA [nuclear deal]...and two, security in the [Persian] Gulf and the opening of negotiations on regional security and a post-2025 [nuclear program]," Le Drian told reporters. "All this [pre]supposes that President Trump issues waivers."

Last year, Trump withdrew from the 2015 accord and reimposed sanctions on Iran and tightened them this year. The deal assured Iran access to world trade, including the sale of oil, in exchange for reductions in its nuclear program.

After the United States started to reimpose sanctions, Tehran began exceeding some of the limits on nuclear material and threatened to further breach them on September 5 unless the three European signatories of the deal -- France, Germany, and Britain -- offer relief.

However, Washington has pursued a policy of "maximum pressure," and Trump has indicated he won't lift sanctions before meeting with Iranian officials.

Meanwhile, Iranian President Hassan Rohani has ruled out bilateral talks with the United States, though the removal of sanctions against it would allow for multilateral talks.

"No decision has ever been made to hold talks with the United States and there has been a lot of offers for talks but our answer will always be negative," Rohani said on September 3 in Iran's parliament.

Based on reporting by AP, Reuters, and IRNA