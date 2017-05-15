France’s Macron To Name PM, Visit Merkel On First Full Day In Office

French President Emmanuel Macron is scheduled to name a new prime minister and visit German Chancellor Angela Merkel on his first full day in office.

The centrist assumed office on May 14 and set out his agenda to restore French unity and rebuild confidence in the European Union.

Many experts have said Macron will likely name the Republican Party’s Edouard Philippe as prime minister.

"If the prime minister comes from the right, Emmanuel Macron will be able to attack the parliamentary elections by dynamiting the right, in the same way he has done to the left," political expert Philippe Moreau-Chevrolet told AFP news agency.

Parliamentary elections are set for June 11 and 18.

Philippe, 46, is the mayor of Le Havre, a port in the north of France, and has represented the region in parliament for the past five years. He and Macron are known to have similar views on the economy and social issues.

Later on May 15, Macron will meet Merkel in Berlin, looking to solidify his country’s relationship with longtime ally Germany.

After Macron’s election, Merkel hailed the 39-year-old Macron's victory over far-right rival Marine Le Pen.

