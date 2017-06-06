Police Shoot, Injure Attacker Outside Notre Dame Cathedral In Paris

A French police officer shot and injured a man who attacked him with a hammer outside Paris's Notre Dame Cathedral on June 6, authorities said.

Police sealed off the area in front of the cathedral after the incident.

The police warned people to stay away from the area, writing on Twitter that an operation is under way at the square in front of the cathedral.

French TV reported panicked tourists fleeing for cover.

Large numbers of police cars filled the area on the Ile de Cite island on the River Seine in the center of Paris.

France is under a state of emergency imposed after a series of terrorist attacks in 2015 and 2016, mostly claimed by the Islamic State extremist group, that left over 230 people dead.

On June 11, France is due to go to the polls in the first round of parliamentary elections, with recently elected President Emmanuel Macron hoping to gain a majority in the National Assembly.

Based on reporting by AFP, AP, and BBC

