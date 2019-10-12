France's Macron Warns Turkish Offensive In Syria Could Aid Islamic State

French President Emmanuel Macron has repeated calls for a halt to Turkey’s military offensive in Syria, warning it could lead to a resurgence of Islamic State activity.

Macron made the remarks in a telephone call with U.S. President Donald Trump, the French president’s office said in a statement on October 12.

Macron stressed "above all else the need to avoid any resurgence of IS in the region," and to support the Kurdish forces who helped the U.S.-led military coalition retake Syrian and Iraqi territory from IS extremists.

The statement didn't say whether Macron urged U.S. forces to intervene.

Trump's decision to pull out of the region cleared the way for this week's Turkish offensive against Kurds in northeast Syria whom it sees as a threat.

Meanwhile, Turkey’s offensive entered a fourth day on October 12.

Turkey's official news agency reported Ankara-backed Syrian opposition forces reached a strategic highway in northeastern Syria that is about 30 kilometers south of the Turkish border.

The civilian death toll resulting from Turkey's offensive into northern Syria has risen to 30, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said on October 12.

Turkey has said it aims to push back Syrian Kurdish People's Protection Units, or YPG, which it considers terrorists for their links to a decades-long Kurdish insurgency within its own borders.

Erdogan said on October 11 that Turkey won't stop until the YPG withdraws below a 32 kilometer deep line.

Based on reporting by Reuters, AFP, and AP