Fresh Protests As Iranian President Calls Flight Downing An 'Unforgivable Error'

There have been fresh protests in Tehran more than three days after the Iranian authorities admitted they accidentally shot down a Ukrainian airliner on January 8, killing 176 people. Meanwhile, in a televised speech, Iranian President Hassan Rohani called for a special court to be set up to investigate the tragedy and promised that those responsible would pay. Social-media videos were vetted by RFE/RL's Radio Farda, but their authenticity could not be independently verified.