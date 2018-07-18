FSB Detains Former Head Of Moscow Investigations For Alleged Links To Crime Bosses

Russian media reports say the former head of the Moscow branch of Russia’s Investigative Committee has been detained until September 12 over alleged links to the bosses of organized criminal groups.

General Aleksandr Drymanov, who faces a criminal investigation on allegations of bribe taking, reportedly was arrested by the Federal Security Service (FSB) at his Moscow apartment late on July 16.

Interfax reports that he was detained “in a case of accepting bribes by high-ranking officials in exchange for freeing” a notorious criminal.

Drymanov’s lawyer, Aleksandr Karabanov, was quoted as saying Drymanov was being questioned by the FSB at Moscow’s high-security Lefortovo jail.

Drymanov resigned in June from his post as the chief of the Moscow Main Investigative Department.

Drymanov has denied any wrongdoing, saying that he is “ready for the court battle.”

Based on reporting by AFP, Interfax, and TASS

