Merkel Says G20 Summit To Focus On Climate Change

German Chancellor Angela Merkel has said that furthering the goals of the Paris climate deal will be one of the central tasks of next week's Group of 20 (G20) summit.

Addressing parliament on June 29, Merkel said she expected discussions on the matter to be difficult in the wake of President Donald Trump's decision to pull the United States out of the 2015 agreement.

"The European Union unconditionally stands by its agreement in Paris and will implement it speedily and with determination," she also said, adding that the Paris accord was "not negotiable."

As host of the annual G20 summit in Hamburg on July 7-8, it is up to Merkel to set out the priorities of the meeting.

The Paris climate deal aims to limit the impact of carbon emissions on the environment, with countries committed to keeping the rise in global temperatures below 2 degrees Celsius.

Trump pulled the United States out of the agreement on June 1 and said he wants to negotiate a "fair" deal for his country.

Based on reporting by Reuters, the BBC, and AFP

