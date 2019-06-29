G20 Summit Closes Amid Global Trade Tensions

The Group of 20 (G20) summit meeting in Osaka, Japan, has concluded, with the host, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, declaring that the leaders should "tenaciously find, not the differences, but the common ground among us."

"The G20 leaders agreed on the need for member countries to spearhead strong global economic growth," Abe said at the concluding press conference on June 29.

He praised U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping for agreeing to resume talks to overcome bilateral trade tensions.

"The G20 agreed on fundamental principles backing a free-trade system, which is to ensure free, nondiscriminatory trade," Abe said.

The joint statement noted that "trade and geopolitical tensions have intensified."

All the G20 countries, except the United States, reaffirmed their commitment to the Paris agreement on combating climate change, with the final statement noting the deal's "irreversibility."

