G7 Weighs $575 Million Chernobyl Repair As France Insists Ukraine Not Overshadowed

VAUX-DE-CERNAY, France -- Foreign ministers from the Group of Seven (G7) are discussing a major effort to repair damage to the protective shelter at Ukraine's Chernobyl nuclear power plant, with costs estimated at around $575 million, a sign that Kyiv remains at the center of high-level talks despite competing global crises.

Speaking to RFE/RL on March 27, French Foreign Ministry spokesman Pascal Confavreux rejected concerns voiced by some countries that escalating tensions in the Middle East are diverting attention away from Ukraine.

"It could be a risk, but it's not a reality," he said.

Confavreux stressed Ukraine is a core focus of the ongoing G7 meeting, noting ministers are holding a dedicated session on support to Kyiv, with Ukraine's foreign minister set to join discussions.

"This G7 was created to allow leaders to discuss in trust the most important international issues," he said. "Among them, of course, there will be Iran and the Middle East -- but also Ukraine."

Nuclear Security Concerns

A central issue on the agenda is repairs to the massive protective dome covering the destroyed reactor at Chernobyl, which was struck by a drone in 2025.

Ukraine has said the impact was a Russian drone carrying a "high-explosive warhead." The Kremlin has denied the allegations, saying Kyiv made the claim to disrupt peace negotiations that were ongoing at the time.

In 1986, Chernobyl's No. 4 reactor exploded, creating the world's worst-ever nuclear disaster. The $2.5 billion dome was built in 2019 to prevent further radiation leaks and to enable the eventual dismantling of the reactor remains.

The damage to the dome, while physically limited, carries outsized financial and safety implications.

"This shows how significant the damage is and how dangerous it can be in terms of nuclear security," Confavreux said.

The cost estimate was announced by the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development, and ministers are now discussing how to mobilize funding. Contributions from G7 partners, including the United States, are expected to be part of those talks.

"This will be discussed today [March 27]," Confavreux said when asked about potential US involvement.

As ministers continue their discussions, the scale of the Chernobyl repair effort has emerged as a stark illustration of the ongoing risks posed by the war in Ukraine, even far from active front lines.

For France, Confavreux said, the message from the G7 remains clear: Ukraine is not being sidelined.

"We are discussing Ukraine today," he said. "And we will continue to do so."