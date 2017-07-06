Chess Legend Kasparov Comes Out Of Retirement For U.S. Tournament

Organizers of a U.S. chess tournament say former world chess champion Garry Kasparov is coming out of retirement to join their competition in August.

The former champion, who retired from professional chess in 2005, has been given a wild-card entry for the Rapid and Blitz competition at the Sinquefield Cup in St. Louis, Missouri.

The tournament takes place from August 14-19.

In a self-deprecating tweet, the 54-year-old Kasparov on July 6 said: “Ready to see if I remember how to move the pieces! Will I be able to announce my re-retirement afterwards if not?”

Kasparov, who dominated chess for more than 15 years, will compete against nine top players.

The current No.1-ranked player in world chess, Magnus Carlsen of Norway, also is scheduled to play at the tournament, along with the Japanese-born, American chess grandmaster Hikaru Nakamura, who is ranked second in the world.

Kasparov left chess in 2005 to start an opposition political movement called The Other Russia against Russian President Vladimir Putin.

He eventually left Russia, saying in 2013 that he would never return to the country, and received Croatian citizenship in 2014.

