Gay Moldovan Conscript Wins Compensation Over Harassment But Vows Appeal

The European Union failed to reach consensus on a crucial 50 billion-euro ($54 billion) aid package for Ukraine when Hungary vetoed the assistance late on December 14, in a blow to the besieged country's defense close on the heels of a historic decision to open EU membership talks with Kyiv.

Hours earlier at the bloc's two-day summit in Brussels, other members skirted opposition from Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban to the EU invite by getting him to leave the room, opening a path to the accession process even as Ukraine battles Russia's 21-month-old full-scale invasion.

The 27-member bloc also approved a 12th bundle of sanctions against Russia over the invasion, European Council President Charles Michel said.

Michel called the invites “a clear signal of hope for their people and our continent.”

Although membership talks will likely take years and will not start immediately, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy welcomed the agreement on X, formerly Twitter, as “a victory for Ukraine. A victory for all of Europe. A victory that motivates, inspires, and strengthens."

In an allusion to what has been described as popular or political fatigue among Ukraine's allies, Zelenskiy added that “history is made by those who don’t get tired of fighting for freedom.”

While it is not a military alliance, EU membership is widely seen as a potential buttress against Russian aggression and influence.

Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo said it also was a black eye for Russian President Vladimir Putin, calling it “a very clear message to Moscow. Us Europeans, we don’t let go of Ukraine,” he said.

"A strong sign of support and a perspective for Ukraine," German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on X. "One thing is clear: these countries belong to the European family," he added.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on X it was a "strategic decision" that came on a day that will "remain engraved in the history of our Union."

Zelenskiy also congratulated Moldova and Moldovan President Maia Sandu, who has said her country is “firmly on the path” to EU membership.

The EU leaders also granted EU candidate status to Georgia and said it would advance an EU bid by another hopeful -- Bosnia-Herzegovina -- once it reaches "the necessary degree of compliance" with the conditions of membership.

Michel thanked Georgian President Salome Zourabichvili for her "personal contribution" to solidarity between Tbilisi and the bloc, which has contributed to frictions between the Georgian head of state and its government led by the Georgian Dream party.

Both the talks question and the budget issue require unanimity for approval.

Orban, who had vowed to block the opening of membership talks for Ukraine, said Hungary abstained from the decision after seeing that 26 other countries "insisted" on it. He decided to let his right to oppose lapse because all other EU members were arguing so strongly in favor, he said. Under EU rules, an abstention does not prevent a decision from being adopted.

Officials said Orban was momentarily absent in a "pre-agreed and constructive manner” when the decision was made.

The Hungarian prime minister, who maintains warm relations with Putin, still believes the decision is "completely senseless, irrational, and wrong," he said on Facebook.

But Orban maintained his resistance to the EU's proposed financial aid package.

Michel said "26 leaders agreed" on the aid but in a reference to Orban said "one leader couldn't agree." He noted that Sweden's leader still needed to consult lawmakers on the budget issue. He added that EU leaders would revisit the aid-to-Ukraine issue at a summit "early next year" but that details still needed to be worked out.

The December 14-15 summit comes just days after Zelenskiy visited Washington and failed to convince Republican lawmakers in the U.S. Congress to unblock a critical military and economic package worth $60 billion for Ukraine.

White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby told reporters in Washington that Ukraine needs help now. He also said he hopes that Republicans in the House of Representatives who are holding up the military aid package for Ukraine heard Putin's message earlier on December 14 during his annual press conference and call-in event.

Putin showed no signs of relenting, saying that his goals remain the same. The Russian president also said that support for Ukraine from the West "may end at some point and apparently it’s coming to an end little by little."

With reporting by Reuters, AP, and AFP