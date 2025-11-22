With European Backing, Ukraine To Meet US Officials In Crucial Geneva Talks

Ukrainian officials are set to meet with US counterparts in Geneva on November 23 to discuss President Donald Trump’s 28-point peace plan -- one that Kyiv’s allies have said is highly tilted in Russia’s favor.

Ukraine’s European backers -- led by Britain, France, and Germany, the so-called E3 -- have expressed alarm over the proposal, which has not yet been officially disclosed, although key elements have been publicly leaked.

Many of the terms of the deal require sweeping concession by Kyiv and appear to mirror many of the Kremlin's demands -- including surrender of Ukraine's Donetsk and Luhansk regions -- known as the Donbas -- and Crimea, along with setting limits on the size of its military.

Kyiv would also be required to enact a constitutional prohibition on joining NATO, while restrictions would be put on the Western military alliance itself regarding the stationing of its troops. Financial sanctions on Moscow would also be eased under the plan.

In return, Ukraine would receive some form of “security guarantees,” most notably from the United States, be allowed to join the European Union, and receive some financial benefits. Russia would also be required to withdraw from some Ukrainian areas it currently occupies.

Not The 'Final Offer'

Amid pushback from US lawmakers and foreign allies, Trump on November 22 left open the possibility of changes being made to the plan.

Aked by reporters if his proposal was his "final offer to Ukraine," Trump said, "No."

"We're trying to get it ended. One way or the other, we have to get it ended," he added.

Ukraine's European allies, who were not involved in drafting the US plan, have said the proposal requires "additional work."

In a joint statement, the leaders off Britain, Germany, France, Spain, and Italy, along with top EU officials and the leaders of Japan and Canada, warned that borders "must not be changed by force." They raised concerns that the proposed limits on Ukraine's military would leave it vulnerable to future attack.

Separately, the Baltic 8 grouping of nations issued a statement saying they had spoken with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to reaffirm their support for Kyiv and vowed to continue supplying arms while strengthening Europe’s defenses to deter further Russian aggression.

In a joint statement, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Iceland, Latvia, Lithuania, Norway, and Sweden said: "Russia has so far not committed to a cease-fire or any steps leading to peace."

"Solutions that respect Ukraine’s sovereignty and that will bring Ukraine and Europe greater security and stability have our full support," the statement added.

Democrats, Republicans Push Back

The US plan has also received criticism among influential members of Trump’s own Republican party, including a joint statement with rival Democrats calling for changes in the proposal.

"We will not achieve that lasting peace by offering [Russian President Vladimir] Putin concession after concession and fatally degrading Ukraine's ability to defend itself," said the statement, signed by three Democrats, one Republican, one independent senator.

"History teaches us that Putin only understands strength and will not abide by any agreement unless it is backed by force," it added.

Veteran Republican Senator Mitch McConnell, a former Senate leader, wrote on X that "rewarding Russian butchery would be disastrous to America's interests."

Putin has "spent the entire year trying to play President Trump for a fool," McConnell added.

Republican Roger Wicker, chairman of the Senate Armed Services Committee, said he is "highly skeptical" the plan will bring about peace.

"Ukraine should not be forced to give up its lands to one of the world's most flagrant war criminals in Vladimir Putin," he said in a statement.

'Most Difficult Moments'

Zelenskyy has said his country faces "one of the most difficult moments" in its history, warning that it risks losing one of its key allies -- Washington -- but that Kyiv would not “betray” its own interests in any negotiations.

It is not totally clear who the participants will be in the Geneva talks or the time frame, although a military plane carrying Ukrainian officials has already landed in the Swiss city.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio is expected to attend, although that has not yet been confirmed by Washington.

Zelenskyy appointed his chief of staff, Andriy Yermak, as chief negotiator and head of a nine-member team. Military intelligence chief Kyrylo Budanov is also among the delegation.

German news agency dpa quoted unnamed government sources in Berlin as saying Germany, Britain, and France will push Washington to revise its peace plan and that they have already sent proposed changes to the Americans.

With reporting by RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service, Reuters, AFP, and dpa