Early Vote Results Show Georgian Ruling Party With Near Sweep As Opposition Mulls Next Steps

Preliminary results in Georgia’s October 30 runoff elections show the ruling Georgian Dream party winning 19 of the 20 contested mayoral posts, including all five in the country’s major cities.

The Central Election Commission released preliminary results on October 31 showing Georgian Dream candidates winning mayoral elections in the capital, Tbilisi, as well as Batumi, Kutaisi, Poti, and Rustavi.

Georgian Dream candidates were also winning in 25 of 42 local council districts, with 15 districts won by opposition candidates.

After the results were announced, Nika Melia, a leader of the opposition United National Movement (ENM), said the elections were invalid.

“Let’s not kid ourselves,” he said. “Elections have been cancelled.”

He vowed “a fight without compromise” and said the opposition would announce its next steps later on October 31.

Another ENM leader, Giorgi Baramidze, said “huge protest action is needed immediately – tomorrow or the day after.”

Baramidze on October 30 called on former President Mikheil Saakashvili to end his hunger strike, saying the opposition needs him alive to help mount a “peaceful revolution.”



"My Misha, my brother, we need you alive. Only Putin and Ivanishvili want you to die. You must not die on the curse of the enemy," Baramidze said, referring to Russian President Vladimir Putin and former Prime Minister Bidzina Ivanishvili, the founder of Georgia Dream.

He called on Georgians to mount a “peaceful revolution” by isolating "this morally completely bankrupt regime" through rallies and disobedience.



Saakashvili has been on a hunger strike for almost a month. The opposition, doctors, and Saakashvili’s lawyers have been calling on the Georgian Dream government to move him to a private hospital to receive treatment, but Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili has ruled that out, saying on October 29 that Saakashvili has a “right to commit suicide.”

The runoff elections have been overshadowed by Saakashvili's hunger strike, which came after his arrest within hours of his return from eight years in self-exile abroad on October 1.

The 53-year-old Saakashvili, who was president from 2004 to 2013, was sentenced in absentia to prison in 2018 for abuse of power and seeking to cover up evidence about the beating of an opposition member of parliament when he was president.



Saakashvili has said the charges against him are politically motivated.



Garibashvili this week urged voters to back Georgian Dream, calling Saakashvili's ENM an "anti-state and anti-national force."



In a statement released by his lawyers before polls opened, Saakashvili said the vote was "decisive for the Georgian democracy."



In his appeal to Saakashvili, Baramidze said the ENM’s main task will be to liberate him “by all methods of peaceful struggle” and work toward political isolation of the regime -- “a regime that has neither political nor moral basis, which even these elections showed.”

With reporting by AP