Georgian Opposition Protests After Mayoral Runoffs

Opposition parties in Georgia protested outside the parliament in the capital, Tbilisi, on October 31, a day after mayoral runoffs in major cities. The ruling Georgian Dream party dominated the second round of voting according to preliminary results. Nika Melia, a leader of the United National Movement (ENM), addressed the protesters. According to the opposition, the elections were rigged and it is preparing for a larger rally on November 7. Georgia's Central Election Commission said the voting on October 30 had been competitive, free, and transparent.