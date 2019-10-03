Georgia Hosts NATO Delegation In Batumi

NATO Deputy Secretary-General Rose Gottemoeller is paying a two-day visit to Georgia on October 3 where she will chair a meeting of the NATO-Georgia Commission with Georgian Prime Minister Giorgi Gakharia.

The meeting is taking place in the resort city of Batumi and will include permanent representatives of the alliance, a NATO news release said.

They and Gottemoeller also plan to hold meetings with Georgian President Salome Zurabishvili, Interior Minister Vakhtang Gomelauri, Defense Minister Archil Talakvadze, and members of parliament.

The agenda includes a working lunch with Foreign Minister David Zalkaliani, as well as meetings with civil-society groups and an inspection of two Georgian coast-guard vessels.

Gottemoeller is also expected to deliver a speech to students at the Batumi State University.